Jake Paul is going viral for his answer to Sneako's controversial question about the number of genders

A clip from Sneako and Adin Ross's recent collaborative stream is going viral after they met Jake Paul in a gym and had quite a controversial interaction. The two streamers are known to be embroiled in a number of scandals in their career, especially for their views on gender and trans issues. In the short video that has been shared several times by viewers on X (formerly Twitter), the younger Paul brother gives a quite controversial answer to a question asked by one of them.

Nicolas "Sneako" currently streams on Rumble and is known for his problematic takes about gender roles and the LGBTQ+ community. Adin Ross, the face of Kick streaming, has also been known to go on anti-trans rants, and after they met Jake, the former streamer asked the boxer about the number of genders:

"Hey Jake, how many genders are there?"

To which Jake Paul made a crass joke, answering:

"There's actually three. Male, female and mentally ill."

Watch: Jake Paul answers Sneako's question about genders, says the third gender is called "mentally ill"

Both of the Paul brothers have seen a fair share of controversy recently, with Logan currently being consistently trolled on social media by Dillon Danis about his fiance Nina Agdal. While Jake has talked about the issue, many have called him out for using the opportunity to promote his app rather than defend his brother.

Coming to the clip from the recent stream, the reason why Sneako asked Jake Paul about genders was because he was talking about a woman, and the Rumble streamer made a problematic remark, asking if she was trans or "normal."

To which Jake Paul replied:

"(Laughing) Uh, she is actually, bro. Yeah you got to ask these days, it's a good question."

Many of Sneako's and Jake's fans have soundly supported his statement on social media, with many pointing out how different the answer would have been if it was Logan Paul.

Some also insinuated that an apology might be forthcoming if there is sufficient backlash.

Recent controversies surrounding gender and pronouns have dominated social media, with Bethesda's blockbuster game release of Starfield also getting mired in the controversy after some content creators had meltdowns over the character creator having an option to choose gender pronouns for their character.