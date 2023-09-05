"Danis has no backend % of the money" - Jake Paul clarifies stance on 'puppet' Dillon Danis and his antics against Logan Paul

Jake Paul finally broke his silence on Dillon Danis' continued antics against his brother Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, ahead of their fight.

Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis is set to take on the YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul in a boxing matchup on October 14. The two will fight on the co-main event of the Misfits Boxing Prime card in Manchester, England.

In the build-up to the fight, Danis has gone after the Danish model who recently got engaged to Paul, in the name of promoting the fight. He has taken to posting pictures of her from her past relationships and high-profile acquaintances. Danis also posted sensitive media of Agdal, amping up the 'promotion' to a distasteful point.

Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, has been largely quiet in the build-up to the fight. However, he hit back at Dillon Danis in a recent tweet claiming that he was chosen for his ability to create a buzz through his actions.

Paul also revealed that 'El Jefe' will not receive any backend percentage from the fight revenue separate from his fight purse.

"Remember my brother picked this guy for one reason only… Because he craves attention and followers and will do his best to sell the fight, making my brother even wealthier in the process. Hence Danis has no backend % of the money made. He’s a puppet."

Jake Paul addresses Dillon Danis' call-out for not defending his brother Logan Paul

Jake Paul responded to Dillon Danis' call-out for not coming to his brother's aid.

Danis previously questioned the brotherhood between the Paul brothers in a tweet and labeled them 'fake'.

Jake Paul responded to Danis comments by stating that his elder brother will knock him out and that anything else is just commercial gain for his brother. Paul took to his Instagram story to say:

“People are saying, Jake you haven’t come to your brother’s defense… Like, defense of what? Logan’s gonna knock the fu*king s*it out of this kid. And that’s all that matters. The rest is just sales for the fight and making the fight bigger and making my brother more money… Like bro, we’re grown men here. We’ve seen so much worse than this. So, Logan doesn’t need my help defending anything.”

