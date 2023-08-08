“Messi wouldn’t do that s**t bro!” – Controversial streamer Sneako exposes alleged DM sent by Cristiano Ronaldo to artist Lexy Panterra

Controversial internet personality Sneako has allegedly exposed a DM sent by Cristiano Ronaldo to artist Lexy Panterra and insists his rival Lionel Messi wouldn't do such a thing.

Sneako was streaming alongside Panterra when he saw a comment from a fan asking why the Persian-American singer is followed by Ronaldo. He asks her if there are DM's from the Portuguese icon. She replies:

"I don't want to embarrass him honestly."

Panterra eventually lets the American who has been banned from YouTube to have a look at the alleged DMs. He is shocked by what he sees:

"Yo Ronaldo's first DM is him leaning up on a car. He's just chilling like no text just Ronaldo. Wtf!"

Sneako then shows the DM to the camera before Panterra tries her best to get her phone back off him. She tells him that that's enough before the controversial streamer says:

"Ronaldo, Messi wouldn't do that s*** bro!"

It remains to be seen the legitimacy of the alleged DMs as the duo may have been just looking to earn more interest in their stream. However, fans will now likely await a response from Cristiano Ronaldo who is currently in a seven-year relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

Sneako is well known for controversial comments and he has caused a frenzy online with his statement about Messi not getting involved in such antics.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Georgina Rodriguez was friends with Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Portuguese icon and the Argentine hero have held a long-running rivalry that has dominated world football for the past two decades. The legendary duo went toe to toe with one another for Real Madrid and Barcelona in the El Clasico.

However, the pair do hold great respect for one another and that was made clear during an interview Ronaldo undertook before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He lauded his Argentine rival as a magical player and a good person as well as detailing his partner Rodriguez's relationship with Messi's wife. He said:

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has been with Rodriguez, 29, since 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid. Meanwhile, his longtime rival, 36, and Roccuzzo, 35, are childhood sweethearts who married in July 2017.

Rodriguez and Roccuzzo's connection comes from their Argentine nationality. The former was born in Buenos Aires but moved to Spain at the age of one.