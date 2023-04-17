“They’re from Argentina” – When Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship with Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Cristiano Ronaldo once shared that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is friends with Lionel Messi's partner, Antonela Roccuzzo. Ronaldo claimed that the reason behind the pair's cordial relationship is that they are both from Argentina.

Ronaldo made those comments during his interview with Piers Morgan that shook the football world last year. The Portuguese said the following about his relationship with Messi during the chat with the TV presenter (via GOAL):

“Amazing player, he is magic, top, As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years, we share. So, I have great relationship with him."

Speaking further about Georgina Rodriguez's relationship with Lionel Messi's partner, Antonella Roccuzzo, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"I'm not friend of him in terms of, what I mean is a friend is the guy who is with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He’s a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. "

He added:

"Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A good guy who does everything for football."

Ronaldo has been in a long-term relationship with Rodriguez since 2017. They met during the player's time at Real Madrid.

Messi, meanwhile, is married to Roccuzzo. The pair tied the knot in 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, once shared a message for Lionel Messi's son, Thiago Messi

Thiago (R) is Lionel Messi's eldest son

Back in 2020, Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Thiago Messi on his birthday. Roccuzzo wrote for her son on the special day:

"Happy birthday Thiago. I don't have the words to tell you everything you are to us. Always with a smile and that peace you transmit. We love you and I'll keep on kissing you, even if you don't like it."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez left a comment on the post as she wrote:

"How quickly they grow. Happy birthday!"

These exchanges show that despite the rivalry on the pitch between two of the greatest players of the modern era, their families share affection for each other.

