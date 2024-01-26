Fans swoon over Zendaya's look for Fendi Paris Fashion Week show: “10/10 across the board”

After Schiaparelli, Zendaya showed up at Fendi's Paris Fashion Week show. In a new drape, the actress astonished her fans with the plum-hued gown and her new hairstyle, setting a unique trend for the year.

On January 25, Zendaya attended the Fendi show, where she was accompanied by several other celebrities and the Fendi brand ambassador. She wore a plum-hued gown, designed with a flared contour at the bottom. She paired the opera gloves while tying her hair in a titular bun. Her fresh haircut with straight and micro-Chinese bangs equally complemented her look.

Along with several fan pages, Fendi uploaded a picture of the Euphoria actress, and fans flooded in their appreciation in the comment section. An internet user named @brie256_ug remarked:

@brie256_ug commented 10/10 across the board, love ( Image via @Fendi/ Instagram)

Zendaya adorned a plum gown at Fendi's show and left the fans in astonishment

Zendaya never fails to make her fans wonder whether it is her acting or fashion, making herself one of the most coveted celebrities in contemporary times. Her appearance at the SAG Awards in 2023—clad in a pink Valentino gown—won her praise as one of the most stunning red carpet-looks of the year. Her short hairstyle and the rose-embellished pink gown mesmerized her fans.

On the Fendi runway, Zendaya appeared in a burgundy-hued gown structured with a cold shoulder contour. In the strapless design, the gown incorporated the halter neckline, which was wrapped around her neck.

She also added opera gloves with a cutout at her knuckles, exuding a refined, modish look. The Chinese microbang further enhanced her appeal, mirroring Parisian vintage aesthetics. As accessories, she adorned a princess necklace from Bulgari.

With this chic gown, she matched the burgundy lip shade with deep contouring at the cheeks, exuding the structured outlook of the actress. The appeal was favored by her fans, as most of them appreciated her look.

This diva look was appreciated by her fans, who called her the goddess. On Instagram, some fans stated that the dress was beautiful, while others remarked that she looked gorgeous.

Fans love the Fendi dress of Zendaya ( Image via @Fendi/ Instagram)

Fans love the Fendi dress of Zendaya ( Image via @tomhollandsdaya/Instagram)

Internet users commented that the Euphoria actress looked like a queen due to the gown's sleek contour and dark shade, which exhibited her toned physique.

One of her fan pages, @tomhollandsdaya, uploaded some moments of her striking pose before entering the Paris Haute Couture show. Fans commented that she has an impeccable fashion statement, while some mentioned Tom Holland, her boyfriend, as the lucky man.

Though most of her fans loved her newly chopped microbangs, some did not like them, as one referred to them as the wig. Nevertheless, based on most of the comments, it appeared that her Paris Haute Couture Week appearance delighted fans.

