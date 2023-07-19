"It's nonstop"- Tom Holland on his relationship with Zendaya

English actor Tom Holland and American actress Zendaya's love story is truly one of a kind. The Spider-Man co-stars met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and since then their friendship slowly began to take a romantic turn.

Both have spoken about one another several times at many interviews and the most recent one was with BuzzFeed on June 14, 2023. In the interview, Tom Holland particularly highlighted Zendaya's habit of bombarding his Instagram DMs with memes. He said,

"It's nonstop."

The actor also said that she sends him almost "too much" memes at a time and it gets difficult for the actor to keep up with them all.

“She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up!"

The Uncharted actor with his girlfriend Zendaya (Image via Getty)

Talking about his social media presence, the Spider-Man actor told BuzzFeed that he has the habit of deleting his Instagram frequently when he is not posting.

He said,

"I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her."

In the same interview, the actor revealed that Zendaya had been his celebrity crush growing up.

"Bless Zendaya": Tom Holland on how girlfriend put up with him during his The Crowded Room transformation

The actor made several references to his partner in yet another interview with RadioTimes on June 2, 2023. Revealing a different side of Zendaya this time, the 27-year-old said that she had been immensely supportive while he was filming The Crowded Room.

The actor continued to say that the role required some crazy "morphing" and that whenever he saw himself in the mirror, he witnessed Danny Sullivan instead of seeing himself. Zendaya was of immense support for ten long months and was a source of comfort to him during those "tough" times. Tom confessed,

"Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough."

A still of the actor from The Crowded Room (Image via IMDb)

In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland plays the character of Danny Sullivan who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. The actor admitted that inhibiting the character's persona started "bleeding into" his personal life, something which had never happened before.

Thankfully, due to Zendaya's presence and support, the Uncharted actor was able to come out of it with his sanity intact.

Holland said,

"In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room it really did start bleeding into my personal life."

Tom Holland on what makes his relationship with Zendaya work

Tom Holland talked about his lack of "rizz" in the BuzzFeed interview, claiming that it is not his modus operandi when it comes to initiating a romantic relationship. The actor said that "rizz" isn't his forte, but that someone needs to truly fall in love with him to make a relationship with him work.

Tom Holland continued,

"I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

Tom Holland finally concluded by saying that he's "happy and in love" revealing that the couple is still going strong, toughing out all odds.