Does 'The Crowded Room' miss the mark in portraying dissociative identity disorder?

Tom Holland's surprising decision to prioritize his mental health after playing Danny Sullivan in Apple TV's The Crowded Room left fans perplexed.

Initially met with mixed reviews and failing to make a significant impact, the series took a dramatic turn in Episode 7, unveiling Sullivan as a host in a dissociative identity disorder system.

The crimes he was accused of were actually committed by his "alters," shedding light on a disorder that's often misunderstood.

What is dissociative identity disorder?

What is DID? (Image via Apple TV)

Dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is a complex trauma-related condition. It involves the coexistence of two or more distinct identities or personality states within an individual.

These identities, referred to as "alters," possess unique behaviors, memories and perceptions. DID typically emerges as a response to severe and ongoing trauma, like childhood abuse, where the individual's psyche fragments as a coping mechanism.

Alters may differ in age, gender, voice and even physical characteristics. It's crucial to recognize that individuals with DID are not pretending or "acting." Their experiences are authentic and often profoundly distressing.

Challenging misrepresentation in media

Regrettably, fictional portrayals of dissociative identity disorder perpetuate harmful stereotypes, associating it with violence and danger.

Kelly Caniglia, a board member of An Infinite Mind, an organization supporting individuals with DID, expresses her cringe-worthy reaction to the widespread misrepresentation of the disorder in the media.

DID is a multifaceted condition that deserves accurate and compassionate representation.

Responsible portrayal in The Crowded Room

DID potrayal (Image via Apple TV)

To their credit, the creators of The Crowded Room demonstrated a commitment to responsibly depict DID. They conducted extensive research, sought input from experts, and incorporated elements like the visualization of Danny's internal space as a "crowded room."

However, the reliance on a shocking twist within the show undermines the potential for genuine understanding and compassion. Tom Holland defends the choice, emphasizing the importance of recognizing Danny as a multifaceted individual beyond his mental health condition.

Striving for accurate representation

While The Crowded Room offers a captivating storyline, it inadvertently reinforces damaging stereotypes, despite being based on a true story. Representation and understanding are crucial, given that individuals with mental illnesses, including DID, already face marginalization.

It's essential to aspire accurate and compassionate portrayals that dismantle misconceptions and challenge the notion that people with DID are inherently dangerous. By fostering empathy and promoting genuine awareness, we can build a more inclusive and supportive society for all.