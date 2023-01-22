Perhaps the most dramatized and falsely represented disorder is the dissociative identity disorder, popularly known as multiple identity disorder.

When a person experiences a dissociative identity disorder, they can have many personalities that either operate independently of or in conjunction with the person's primary identity. It's classified as an identity disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, often known as DSM5, which is indicated by the existence of two or more distinct personality states.

Dissociative disorders are a range of illnesses that include DID. Dissociative diseases are mental illnesses marked by disturbances or breakdowns of normally functioning behavior, awareness, memory, and perception, as well as sensory and motor functioning. Dissociative symptoms can appear when one or more of these processes are interrupted.

Irrespective of the personality concern, everyone deserves treatment. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder

The most prominent feature of dissociative identity disorder is dissociation. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Signs and symptoms of dissociative identity disorder can range from minor to severe, interfering with a person's daily functioning in both their personal and professional life.

With case reports first emerging around the end of the 18th century, and in-depth descriptions in the medical literature of the 19th century, dissociative disorders are among the first documented psychiatric diseases.

Common DID symptoms include, but are not limited to:

The inability to recall significant portions of childhood

Unexplainable occurrences, such as finding oneself somewhere one doesn't remember walking there

Hallucinations

Out-of-body experiences

Differences in handwriting

Certain symptoms of DID can be related to a person's cultural background, where possessions may be an important element of cultural belief. DID can affect people of any age, from any race or socioeconomic background.

Women, though, are far more likely to receive a diagnosis. Researchers studying dissociation and dissociative disorders created several trustworthy self-reported inventories and diagnostic interviews to evaluate dissociation in kids starting in 1980s.

In investigations, individuals with recent or recurring traumatic experiences were significantly more likely to have higher dissociation scores and a dissociative disorder diagnosis.

Children who were abused or neglected as children, adults who were raped, prisoners of war who were tortured or trafficked, people who went through numerous painful medical procedures, accidents, and natural calamities have all been studied.

While this may not be an accurate representation of DID, it can really feel like a split. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

However, those who were physically or sexually abused as children or who have a history of dissociative identity disorder are more likely to develop it.

Most individuals with dissociative disorders have endured repeated and intense trauma as children. There's a complicated interplay between genetic characteristics and the type, timing, and chronicity of trauma, according to genetic studies of dissociation.

Although the precise neurobiological mechanisms of separation are still unclear, an increasing number of neuroimaging investigations have discovered abnormal brain activity.

Treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder

Treatment for dissociative identity disorder may last a long-time but can be effective. (Image via Unsplash/Pooja)

While there are many other treatment options, psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, medication, family and group therapy, relaxation and meditation exercises, and creative therapies are the most often used treatments. Most people with DID respond well to treatment, but in reality, recovery can be a drawn-out process.

It's crucial to address any other issues or concerns, such as depression, anxiety, or substance misuse, to enhance a person's viewpoint. Be patient and understanding, consider strategies and techniques for handling identity structures when they occur.

Learn to identify and avoid triggers, and lastly, assist them in finding the necessary support and taking care of yourself.

According to research, people with dissociative identity disorder have the best chance of leading happy life if they receive thorough treatment for all their symptoms.

You could feel overburdened and perplexed if someone you love has been given a DID diagnosis. It can be beneficial to learn as much as you can about DID. For accurate information and to express your concerns, speak with a mental health expert.

It may be unpleasant for friends and relatives to review prior traumatic events as part of dissociative identity disorder treatment. To maintain your own mental health, make sure to take care of yourself and seek assistance.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

