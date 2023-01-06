Types of Therapy: Which is Best For You?

Seeking therapy or speaking with a qualified mental health professional can be beneficial. There are a variety of therapeutic techniques available depending on what you want to achieve during your sessions.

Trying to cope with your mental health can really be frightening, especially if you don't know where to turn or how to start working on yourself.

What exactly is psychotherapy?

Psychotherapy, also known as the talk technique, can help people suffering from mental illnesses or emotional problems. It can reduce symptoms and help people live their daily life better. It's frequently used in conjunction with medication or even other treatments.

Counseling approaches

The American Psychological Association recognizes five counseling approaches:

Psychodynamic and psychoanalytic techniques

Behavioral therapies

CBT

Humanistic therapies

Holistic or integrative techniques

Common types of psychotherapy



Psychodynamic

This approach is used by therapists to help individuals identify unconscious beliefs that can affect their mood and behavior and are often rooted in their childhood.

Someone who was disciplined as a child for any grade lower than an A, for example, may have an unconscious belief that they would be punished for anything less than perfect.

This is a good option for people who struggle with self-esteem, confidence, and self-expression. It can also help those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Behavioral Therapy

Behavioral therapies aim to eliminate negative behaviors and replace them with beneficial ones. This approach encompasses a wide range of techniques, including CBT, DBT, systematic desensitization, and flooding.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

CBT is a type of psychotherapy and is a widely known counseling technique that's frequently used to treat mental health and substance use disorders. This method focuses on how thoughts influence our emotions and behaviors.

CBT therapists assist their clients in identifying negative or irrational thoughts and investigate if these thoughts are true. They work with their client to replace their negative and unrealistic thoughts with more positive and realistic ones, as well as to change the client's behavior.

Between sessions of CBT, homework is frequently assigned. Your therapist may ask you to keep a journal of your thoughts so that you can debate them in your next session. Alternatively, you may be required to perform a particular task.

Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT)

It combines elements of psychotherapy (talk techniques) and cognitive behavioral approach. It was originally developed to treat borderline personality disorder, but it's now used to treat a wide range of other mental health disorders.

DBT focusses on mindfulness, teaching you to recognize your thoughts and feelings and respond to triggers in a healthy way. Core focus areas include emotional health, social competence, and stress management.

Cognitive therapy

Cognitive therapy (CT) is frequently mixed up with CBT. A cognitive technique like CBT was developed in 1967 by psychiatrist Aaron T. Beck.

It focuses on how assumed influences impact feelings and behavior, which was developed later (in the 1970s) and combined with behavioral modification techniques.

The main distinction is that CBT employs a variety of behavioral techniques, while CT focuses primarily on shifting thought processes.

Humanistic psychotherapy



This humanistic approach is tailored to you as an individual. The goal is to assist you in becoming the best version of yourself and realizing your full potential. Human beings are intrinsically good and can make the best decisions for themselves, according to a core belief in humanistic approach.

Integrative

Some therapists use a holistic approach, employing a variety of techniques to meet the needs of each client.

It's called integrative, as it combines various therapeutic methods for a more comprehensive treatment. This method is useful for treating complex mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

How do you find the best approach for you?

Take into account your goals or what you hope to achieve from therapies. You should also be aware of any specific mental health conditions you may be suffering from, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or substance use disorder.

Another aspect to think about is your personal preference. Which of these therapies piques your interest? Is there a specific approach you believe would be beneficial? Remember that you can change therapists anywhere at any time and try out new approaches. It may require some trial and error, but you will eventually find out what works for you.

