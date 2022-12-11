Personality Disorder: Types, Causes & Treatment

Personality disorders (PDs) are characterized by rigid and unusual thoughts, feelings, and behavior patterns. These internal thoughts and behaviors frequently depart from what is deemed appropriate by their culture. If you have one, you might find it challenging to interact with people and solve problems in the manner required by your cultural group.

Our personalities play a big part in shaping who we are as people. It involves a special combination of characteristics, such as attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors. It also includes how we show these characteristics in our relationships with other people and the outside world.

PDs can lead to deviant actions, erroneous perceptions of reality, and unhappiness in all facets of life, including employment, relationships, and social interactions. Additionally, those who suffer from PDs might not be aware of their habits or how they affect others negatively.

Types of Personality Disorders

Personality disorders come in different varieties and are categorized into three clusters based on shared traits and symptoms. Multiple disorders may manifest in some individuals. Here is a broad overview of the disorders recognized in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual):

Cluster A: Suspicious

a) Paranoid PD

People with this disorder may be suspicious of other people's motivations and skeptical of them without an objective reason. They develop heightened awareness of everyone around them, even their loved ones.

b) Schizoid PD

Those who suffer from this condition may show little interest in making close friendships or engaging in social activities. They may have a hard time reading social signs, which makes them appear emotionally impassive.

c) Schizotypal PD

Schizotypal PD patients frequently think they have the power to change the course of events or the behavior of others (magical thinking). They can interpret actions incorrectly, which might cause inappropriate emotional reactions. They might also shun committed relationships.

Cluster B: Emotional and impulsive

a) Antisocial PD

Individuals with antisocial PD frequently mistreat or manipulate people without showing regret for their actions. They might steal and lie; they might have a history of significant alcohol and drug use, and they might act dishonestly.

b) Borderline PD

Despite familial and societal support, people with BPD may feel empty and abandoned. They could struggle to cope with stressful situations and experience paranoid episodes. Additionally, they often act rashly and impulsively, such as binge drinking or gambling.

c) Histrionic PD

Dramatic or provocative behavior is commonly used by those with histrionic personality disorder to try to attract more attention. They can be susceptible to peer pressure and sensitive to criticism or disapproval.

d) Narcissistic PD

NPD patients frequently think they are more significant and grandiose than others. They may boast about their success or attractiveness and have a tendency to overstate their accomplishments. Another sign is a strong desire for acclaim but a lack of empathy for others.

Cluster C: Anxious

a) Avoidant PD

Feelings of inadequacy, inferiority, or unattractiveness are frequent in people with avoidant personality disorder. They might avoid trying new things or making new friends because they constantly think about what others have said about them.

b) Dependent PD

The emotional and physical needs of someone with a dependent personality disorder are met by other people. They typically avoid being by themselves and frequently seek confirmation before making judgments. They might also be more tolerant of verbal and physical abuse.

c) Obsessive-compulsive PD

OCPD is characterized by several needs for structure, perfection, and organization. They have strict rules and regulations that they strictly abide by, and they find it very unpleasant when perfection isn't accomplished. By concentrating on making things great, they can even put aside their personal connections.

Causes

Like other mental health concerns, even PDs are not born out of a single cause. The most common causes are listed below:

1) Genetics

Researchers have discovered a gene that isn't working properly that may contribute to OCPD. Researchers are also looking at the genetic basis of aggressiveness, anxiety, and fear—qualities that might contribute to these disorders.

2) Brain alterations

Scientists have discovered minute brain variations in those who suffer from particular personality disorders. Research on paranoid personality disorders, for instance, has revealed abnormal amygdala functioning. Your brain's amygdala is responsible for processing scary and fear-inducing inputs. The frontal lobe of the brain showed a volumetric decrease in a study on schizotypal personality disorder.

3) Trauma

One study found a connection between childhood trauma and the emergence of PDs. For instance, rates of childhood s*xual abuse were particularly high in those with borderline personality disorder. People with borderline and antisocial personality disorders struggle with intimacy and trust, and these problems may also be caused by childhood trauma and abuse.

Treatment of Personality Disorder

We all have different personalities, they may become dysfunctional. (Image via Pexels/ Jessica Ticozzeli)

Clients may not necessarily come to therapy due to their personality concerns. Generally, these conditions impact their other areas of life. The following are some general objectives of treatment:

Decreasing distress and signs of anxiety and sadness.

Changing irresponsibility, social isolation, a lack of assertiveness, and temper outbursts.

Modifying negative personality qualities like manipulation, dependence, distrust, and arrogance.

Takeaway

It's important to realize that there are several therapies available based on the type of personality disorder and that having it does not mean that a person is untreatable. The most important step in treating a personality disorder is identifying it in the first place. It will be easier for you to seek and adhere to therapy once you are aware that you have a mental health disorder.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

