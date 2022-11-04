Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is probably the most misunderstood and misconstrued personality illness. It is a mental illness marked by an exaggerated feeling of one's own significance, a strong desire for uncontrolled adoration and attention, strained relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But beneath this outward display of excessive confidence lies a delicate sense of self that is easily damaged by the smallest of remarks.

Numerous aspects of life, including relationships, employment, education, and financial matters, are affected by this illness. When they do not receive the particular treatment or adoration they feel they are entitled to, people with narcissistic personality disorder may generally feel dissatisfied and disappointed. While some people might not feel their relationship to be rewarding, others might not want to be near them. Mental health disorders impact us differently.

What are the Signs of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)?

Signs and symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and the severity of symptoms vary. Some of the most common signs of individuals with Narcissistic Personality Disorder are:

1) Inflated Sense of Self

People with NPD have an exaggerated sense of self-importance. This gives them a sense of entitlement and requires constant, excessive admiration. They expect to be recognized as superior even without achievements that warrant it, and exaggerate their achievements and talents.

They tend to be preoccupied with fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty, or the perfect partner. Furthermore, they seek the best because they believe they are superior and can only be associated with exceptional people.

2) Disregard for Others

A person with narcissism can completely disregard your feelings. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

They can dominate conversations and belittle or look down on people they perceive as inferior. This stems from their expectations of special favors and unquestioning compliance.

They may have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others. People with NPD are in constant friction with others as they are envious of others and believe others envy them.

3) Dysregulated Emotions

They may put on a smiling face even after hurting you. (Image via Pexels/ Cotton Bro)

They behave in an arrogant or haughty manner, and come across as conceited, boastful and pretentious. At the same time, people with narcissistic personality disorder have trouble handling anything they perceive as criticism, and they can become impatient or angry when they don't receive special treatment.

Naricissism VS Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)

Having a personality trait of narcissism is different from having the disorder. Only a trained mental health professional is qualified to make an official diagnosis. The client must exhibit impairments in personality functioning across a number of domains, including a grandiose sense of self-importance and interpersonal challenges with attention-seeking, empathy, and intimacy.

To gain a deeper understanding of a person's symptoms, various questionnaires and personality assessments may be performed. The International Personality Disorder Examination (IPDE) and the Narcissistic Personality Inventory are two tests frequently used to identify narcissistic personality disorder (NPI).

Additionally, personality function and trait impairments must be consistent over time and in many contexts, not be typical of the person's culture, environment, or stage of development, and not be caused directly by substance use or a general medical condition.

Dealing with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD)

People with NPD may not seek help for the disorder itself as they may not know that there’s an issue. Personality disorders don't have a cure since they stem from our personality traits. Personality is our regular pattern of thoughts, emotions, and behaviors that helps us interact with each other. However, with Narcissitic Personality Disorder, it can be difficult for them to acknowledge anything as a weakness. Usually, people are diagnosed because they seek treatment for other issues such as depression or addiction. However, people who feel that they may have the condition are urged to reach out for help.

NPD and the underlying feelings of inadequacy can be treated. It not only benefits the individual, but also the people around them. What treatment options are available? People diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder can most likely work with a therapist using psychotherapy methods. Other self-improvement activities such as exercise and hobbies may be used in conjunction with therapy. It is important to know that treatment is available and that life can be made more manageable.

If you think that you may be experiencing NPD, with the help of a qualified therapist, you can learn to take ownership of your behavior, gain a better sense of proportion, and create healthier connections. Additionally, you can work on enhancing your emotional intelligence (EQ). In order to empathize with others, communicate clearly, and build lasting relationships, EQ is the capacity to recognize, use, and regulate your emotions in constructive ways. Importantly, emotional intelligence abilities can be learned at any moment.

Takeaway

Narcissistic Personality Disorder seems to be scary and intimidating. However, treatment is available for all personality concerns to make their lives more manageable. If you have reservations around seeking therapy, you can start by meeting a general physician. It can be scary, but support is available.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

