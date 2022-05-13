 "A narcissistic girl and a guy who is fading": Psychologist Gad Saad comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

On Wednesday, May 11, Youtuber and psychologist Gad Saad expressed his opinion about the ongoing Johnny Depp- Amber Heard trial. During the 1816th episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, guest Saad spoke about the controversial duo's past relationship and Heard's physical appearance.

In the podcast, the Lebanese-Canadian psychologist referred to aspects of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship as 'combustible.' Further, he justified Depp's alleged jealousy about the Aquaman star by citing Heard's looks as a basis.

Additionally, Saad talked about the age gap between the two Hollywood personalities during their marriage. Depp and Heard have a 22-year age gap and were together for about four years (2012 - 2016) before their separation and eventual divorce.

What did Youtuber and Psychologist Gad Saad say about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship?

In the episode, Saad revealed that he watched a few bits of the trial to keep himself updated. The 57-year-old psychologist further said:

"I think the melange, the combination of their two personalities, was the perfect combustible, you know. Fire, right? … I mean I didn't follow closely, but from what I gather, he was pathologically jealous because he's much older. She's the super hot girl, who is not very homely in her interactions with other men. She probably can trigger jealousy in even the most secure guy."

Gad Saad also added:

"So you take a rather narcissistic girl with a guy who is maybe fading in terms of you know, his qualities as a man. He's much older than her. And so they feed off each other."

The Saad Truth YouTube host also disclosed his opinion about Amber Heard's makeup in the podcast. Saad claimed that she was deliberately "toning down" her appearance to appeal to the jury as a victim. Meanwhile, JRE host Joe Rogan replied to Saad's comment and criticized Heard. Rogan said:

"She has a perfect face. It's kind of fading now because of her craziness."

While Saad did not make any further assessment about Heard's mental condition, he did refer to her as a narcissist. It is to be noted that the forensic psychologist called on stand by Depp's legal team in the trial, Dr. Shannon Curry, stated that she diagnosed Heard with Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

What is known about Psychologist Gad Saad?

Gad Saad is reportedly a marketing professor at Concordia University, born in Lebanon and was later raised in Montreal, Canada. Saad is also a frequent contributor to a psychology portal named Psychology Today.

Furthermore, the psychologist is also the host of his own YouTube show, The Saad Truth. The channel has around 241,000 subscribers, with whom Gad Saad shares his opinion about multiple socio-political issues.

Edited by Sayati Das