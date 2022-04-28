"A crazy lady": Joe Rogan slams Amber Heard, claims defamation trial is 'a big win' for Johnny Depp

On Tuesday, April 26, controversial podcast host Joe Rogan expressed his take on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the former UFC commentator said:

"I'm watching this trial, and like, it's a cautionary tale about believing in bulls---."

In his conversation with the podcast guest, comedian Jessica Kirson, Rogan labeled the Aquaman star a "crazy lady." Further, he claimed that Amber Heard's allegations against the Pirates of the Caribbean star are "not true." While siding with Depp, Rogan also commented on Heard's mental health following the assessment of psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry.

What did Joe Rogan say about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

In his discussion with Jessica Kirson, Joe Rogan said:

"And then you're seeing it all play out in court like you're seeing all the crazy come out. [Depp] talked about [Heard] s---ing in his bed. Yeah, that's great... That's a real problem. Hard to forget."

In one instance, Rogan (54) referred to Johnny Depp (58) as the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Rogan added:

"That's what I felt like about Anthony Bourdain and his relationship to that crazy woman … you're seeing all the crazy come out."

This statement could be in reference to the late chef's relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, who was around 17 years his junior. Thus, the JRE host's comment is likely to have referred to both Bourdain and Depp's relationship with much younger women.

Furthermore, Joe Rogan talked about Johnny Depp's fame and how one would not get any perspective in such a position. At the same time, the former UFC commentator also expressed his assessment of Amber Heard's claims of using makeup to hide the bruises she allegedly received from Depp. Rogan brought up the case of Heard's attorney stating that the actress used a particular product from Milani Cosmetics, who later posted a video on TikTok to add that the makeup presented in the courtroom was not launched until December 2017.

In the episode, Joe Rogan also insinuated that Amber Heard is manipulative and referred to Johnny Depp's friend comedian Doug Stanhope's guest column in The Wrap. Later, Rogan stated how Heard reportedly sued Stanhope over his article. The JRE host alleged:

"He knows her well . . . He's like, 'She's out of her f – – king mind.' Like, a crazy actress!"

Rogan lamented over Depp's departure from the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. While stating that the lawsuit is "a big win" for Depp as now everyone has an opinion about Heard's allegations, Rogan further said how it's a loss for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The 54-year-old podcast host also referred to Depp's character in the series as "best f---in' pirate."

