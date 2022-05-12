Who is Joe Rogan's latest podcast guest Gad Saad?

Gad Saad recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to have a chat with the UFC color commentator.

The 57-year-old is a Lebanese-born Canadian professor of Marketing. Originally born in Lebanon, Saad's family flew to Montreal when he was 11 years old to survive war in the Asian nation.

Saad's nephew is famous MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. His brother, David Saad, is a Judoka who competed at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Saad has previously made multiple appearances on the famous podcast. He has acquired several undergraduate and higher studies degrees in educational life. He completed his BSc. and MBA at McGill University and obtained his MSc and PhD from Cornell University.

Saad is currently a professor of Marketing at the Concordia University, where he has been since 1994. To add to that, he is also a blogger for Psychology Today. Saad also hosts a YouTube channel called The Saad Truth, which currently has 241,000 subscribers.

Gad Saad reveals how Joe Rogan helped him lose weight

Saad revealed that he's lost 86 pounds and credited Joe Rogan for forcing him to lose the weight. He also revealed the secrets to his weight loss during his podcast appearance. His methods included two primary steps, exercizing and keeping track of his nutrition.

For the activity and exercise part, Saad revealed that he has been walking no less that 10,000 steps daily for the past two-and-a-half years.

Here's what the 57-year-old said:

"Two things. number one, 15 to 20 thousand steps a day no matter what. It's been now two-and-a-half years that I haven't gone a single day less than 10 thousand steps. Now the steps can be treadmill, it can be walking outside, it could be running vigorously on the whatever, biking."

Watch Gad Saad talk to Joe Rogan about weight loss:

While exercise is an important part of getting in shape, dieting is certainly an important factor. Saad acknowledged that durng the discussing, revealing that his wife has been keeping a track of his daily intake of food with the help of the MyFitnessPal app.

"So, what I did, whom you've known for many years, she's an amazing woman. She turned into the diet gestapo. She's got this MyFitnessPal, they're getting free publicity on the number one show in the world. She enters till today every single thing that goes into this gorgeous body."

