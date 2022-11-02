"The embodiment of narcissism": Bachelor in Paradise fans call out Aaron for being a toxic partner to Genevieve

Tonight, November 1, on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, episode 11, Genevieve Parisi wanted to spend some alone time with Aaron to tell him that she was falling in love with him. She asked Aaron to spend 10 minutes with her by the pool but he kept on refusing her. Later on, Aaron himself suggested to his friends that they go to the pool. This upset Genevieve.

When she confronted Aaron about this, he shifted the blame on her, saying that she was raising her voice. Aaron also accused her of gaslighting him and said that no other girls were fighting with their partners. Genevieve packed her bags after the fight and wanted to tell him that she was leaving.

When she once again asked him to talk to her separately, he was hesitant. He asked her why everything needed to be about her wants. This made Genevieve angry and she decided to leave Aaron. The two later made up after confessing their love for each other.

Bachelor in Paradise fans felt that Aaron's behavior in the fight was very toxic and he only cared about spending time with his friends on the beach. They also felt that he lied about his feelings because he did not want to be eliminated and evicted from the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise fans say Aaron has a lot of red flags

With Bachelor in Paradise ending soon, Genevieve was concerned about the upcoming engagements, but Aaron just wanted to spend time in the pool. He said that Genevieve bugged him and instead of going after her, he decided to hang out with a friend.

However, he later went after Genevieve and confessed his love for her.

Bachelor in Paradise fans slammed Aaron for being a toxic boyfriend and said that he did not care about his partner.

They said that Aaron just wanted to save himself from elimination, so he had to make up with Genevieve. Many fans felt that such behavior was indicative of a red flag.

Lily @lilyspilly Omfg. Not this right leading to a mutual “I’m falling in love with you” exchange. GENEVIEVE HE IS A CHILD THIS IS TOXIC!!!!!! L E A V E !!! #BachelorInParadise Omfg. Not this right leading to a mutual “I’m falling in love with you” exchange. GENEVIEVE HE IS A CHILD THIS IS TOXIC!!!!!! L E A V E !!! #BachelorInParadise

avaree @avaree10946285 in this fight I’m honestly disappointed that they’re getting back together. Aaron showed lots ofin this fight #BachelorInParadise I’m honestly disappointed that they’re getting back together. Aaron showed lots of 🚩in this fight #BachelorInParadise

TJ @Tree_Hugger_277 I'm sorry, wait no I'm not sorry. I don't like Aaron. Sweetie that is not a "good place" #BachelorInParadise I'm sorry, wait no I'm not sorry. I don't like Aaron. Sweetie that is not a "good place" #BachelorInParadise

Anthony Pearson @ANTLPEARSON #bachelorinparadise This Aaron and Genevieve relationship is toxic AF! And I predict it will not work. This wasn’t some passionate fight for love. He just said he wants to kick it with the guys and kiss you sometime 🤦🏾‍♂️ This Aaron and Genevieve relationship is toxic AF! And I predict it will not work. This wasn’t some passionate fight for love. He just said he wants to kick it with the guys and kiss you sometime 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 #bachelorinparadise

Josh Jarvi @Josh_Jarvi Nah. Aaron saw his bro time with the guys on the beach fading away with Genevieve about to leave. So he just says he’s also falling in love with her so he can ride out his time on the beach. I don’t just him. He did this for himself. #bachelorinparadise Nah. Aaron saw his bro time with the guys on the beach fading away with Genevieve about to leave. So he just says he’s also falling in love with her so he can ride out his time on the beach. I don’t just him. He did this for himself. #bachelorinparadise

Recap of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 10

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, Eliza gave Rodney her rose because she was feeling strongly connected to him. This, however, changed when Justin, who was eliminated in week 1 came back to ask her out on a date.

Eliza was flattered by his arrival and said that she had never had two men fight over her. She agreed to go out with him but wanted Rodney to stop her.

Rodney, however, asked Eliza to go on a date and explore her relationship with other men, if that would give her clarity. Eliza felt that Rodney did not care about her and cried before getting ready for the date. She had a good time on the date, but Rodney regretted making the "right" decision.

Meanwhile, Victoria gave her rose to Johnny over Alex, who was saved by Florence. Victoria later went on a date with Johnny where the couple shared their fears and insecurities.

ABC airs Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

