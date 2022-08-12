Pete Davidson and Why We Need to Talk About Mental Health and BPD 

One of the biggest names in the comedy business, Pete Davidson has cemented his legacy in the industry by making us laugh. A household name due to his comedy sketches, acting, and stand-up comedy, he is also well known for being open about his struggles with mental health.

Many assume celebrities like Pete, who has fame and fortune that many can only imagine, live carefree lives with no struggles. This is untrue and Pete has had no qualms about sharing his mental health issues, often incorporating it into his work.

The origin of his emotional and psychological problems can be traced back to the sudden loss of his father, who died while on duty as a firefighter during the 9/11 attacks. Pete has found it hard to trust people since he lost his father abruptly, a problem he struggles with to this day.

The death of his father severely impacted his psychological well-being, resulting in him acting out in school, ripping out his hair, and having suicidal thoughts at the age of 9. Pete was in and out of in-patient treatment facilities during his childhood.

When he got his first big break on the popular show Saturday Night Live, things seemed to look up for him. Despite all the success in his career, he has been dogged by depression and anxiety. In 2017, at the age of 23 he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Borderline Personality Disorder: An Obscure Mental Health Illness?

Being diagnosed with a mental health problem would cause many to become stressed and anxious, yet it was a weight off his shoulders, according to Pete. Finally, knowing what was plaguing his mind provided some assurance that things could get better.

Borderline personality disorder is often considered to be the same as bipolar disorder, yet there are huge differences between the two conditions. The condition is also often misdiagnosed as either depression or post-traumatic stress disorder in most patients.

BPD is a mental illness in which patients face difficulties in regulating their emotions, so they experience intense episodes of anxiety, anger, and depression that can last anywhere from a couple of hours to several weeks at a time.

It is characterized by impulsive behavior, low self-esteem, insecurities, abandonment issues, low self-image, difficulties in managing interpersonal relationships, and self-harm. Other symptoms and signs of BPD include

Mood swings that are intense and change quickly

Dissassociative thoughts and experiences

Constant feelings of boredom and emptiness

Difficulty trusting others and constant worry about what others are thinking of them

Reckless and dangerous behavior like speed driving and unsafe sexual encounters

Irrational fear of abandonment and being "left out"

Extreme efforts undertaken to avoid perceived abandonment

Unstable self-image that affects their worldviews, opinions, goals, and relationships

Causes of Borderline Personality Disorder

Doctors and mental health professionals have not been able to narrow the cause of borderline personality disorder to one specific issue, but agree that it is a combination of a few factors.

Genetics

Research has not been able to narrow down the cause of borderline personality disorder to one gene or gene profile, yet it has been shown that having a parent or other close family member diagnosed with BPD increases a person's chances of having the illness.

Environmental Factors

Traumatic experiences, especially endured in childhood, significantly increase the chances of a person developing borderline personality disorder. Often stressors like bullying, trauma, and sexual abuse coexisting with genetic risk factors lead to BPD. This seems to be the case for Pete as the loss of his father spawned his various mental health problems.

Brain Function

Those suffering from this disorder have an altered emotion regulation system in their brains. The parts of their brains that are used to communicate with each other about controlling emotions and decision making do not work at an optimal level.

Treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder

As there is no specific test for borderline personality disorder, mental health professionals with adequate training are capable of diagnosing the condition. Once the diagnosis is complete, the patient can proceed to receive various treatment interventions.

Medication

Medication is used to help regulate and control the various symptoms of borderline personality disorder. Antipsychotic medication, antidepressants, and mood stabilizers have all been shown to work in controlling the symptoms of the illness.

Psychotherapy

Therapy is often the best treatment for borderline personality disorders and the key to long-term improvement in the condition. Therapists use various techniques to drive the desired results in their patients’ lives.

Cognitive behavioral therapy is used to help patients identify unhealthy behaviors, beliefs, and perceptions with the goal of changing them. Dialectical behavioral therapy helps the patient understand and accept their condition. Schema-focused therapy helps patients improve their self-image and self-esteem.

Pete Davidson has gone on record stating that he is glad he got diagnosed and that there is hope for treatment for those suffering like he is. While the news headlines may be filled with stories of his failed relationships with stars Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande and his feud with Kanye West, it should focus on his perservering efforts to improve his mental health.

You Can Win over BPD

It would be easy for Pete to wallow in misery and blame himself or those around him for his problems; yet he chooses to fight to have good mental health. While the news tends to focus on his shortcomings regarding his lapses in mental health, I choose to dwell on the positives. I see a man who is willing to show his vulnerability and work on himself through adversity. Borderline personality disorder is often considered untreatable, and Pete chooses to defy that belief with his actions every day.

