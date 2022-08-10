Six Reasons Why You Should Talk to a Therapist Today

Therapists are trained professionals in the field of psychology who help clients overcome stressors or challenging behavioral issues in their lives. Therapists facilitate their clients to be the best version of themselves by working on their beliefs, behaviors, feelings, and interpersonal relationships.

Therapists hold sessions where they provide a safe, unbiased, and non-judgmental space for their clients to open up about their past or present experiences. Effective therapy facilitates the exploration of the client's feelings and belief systems while developing the necessary skills required to face different challenges.

Therapy has been proven to be effective for a wide range of mental health problems for decades, but the popularity of therapy as a treatment for such issues is not widespread. The stigma surrounding psychotherapy and its effectiveness has resulted in dissuading individuals who require therapy from seeking counseling and treatment.

Therapy as a form of treatment for mental, emotional, cognitive, and somatic issues has repeatedly taken a second place when compared with clinical or medication-based solutions. Research has indicated that therapy has provided better results with fewer side effects, but people still prefer to use pharmaceutical interventions to solve their issues.

Therapy is not only for those suffering from mental health issues, people who have undergone traumatic life experiences, or those currently facing an emotional crisis. Anyone who needs support to face challenges by building a proper mental framework should reach out to therapists.

Therapists provide a comforting presence where their clients can express their deepest thoughts. They provide insights into the client's behavior and provide explanations for thinking patterns using examples from their experience and training.

Therapists use a multitude of approaches and techniques to educate their clients about their current predicament. These techniques and approaches are used to modify the client's thinking patterns, improve mood, manage stress, and enhance interpersonal relationships.

Reasons to See a Therapist

People mainly go to see therapists when they have been diagnosed with mental health illnesses like depression, bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Besides mental health illness diagnoses, there are other valid reasons that require sessions with a therapist.

Significant Life Event

Certain life events like the loss of a loved one, job loss, dissolution of a romantic relationship, end of friendships, and divorce can cause a heavy emotional burden on a person. If a person does not know how to process the weight of the emotional burden, it will lead to a multitude of behavioral, cognitive, and physical disorders.

Therapists are trained to deal with emotional baggage and are capable of teaching their clients about how to deal with it. Emotions like hopelessness, grief, loss, and trauma are dealt with in a therapy session using different techniques.

Self-Improvement

Life is often challenging and sometimes we may need someone who can provide us with the tools and directions in order to help ourselves. Therapists help their clients help themselves while reassuring them that they do not need to go through life's difficulties on their own.

Therapy allows clients to understand themselves better, assess the requirements for reaching their goals, and learn the proper way to plan and achieve the desired outcomes.

Substance Use

People turn to alcohol and other drugs instead of a therapist. (Pexels Edward Eyer)

As most people are still wary of going to therapy as a result of stigma and other socioeconomic factors, they often turn to substance use as a way to self-medicate. Substance use can often mask the broader problem by offering people the chance to escape from the reality of the situation for a short or long duration.

However, this is a temporary solution at best and will most likely end up causing more problems down the line. As substances are quite addictive, therapy is a far better alternative as it can help the client come to terms with the root of the problem.

Loss of Joy

People with emotional and psychological issues tend to feel disconnected from those around them as well as detached from life itself. This is a serious symptom and one that must not be overlooked. This is accompanied by people losing interest in their hobbies, loved ones, and leisure activities while no longer feeling joy in their lives.

Therapists enable their clients to pinpoint what is causing them such strong emotions and feelings. They also provide information on how to stop experiencing these emotions and move toward enjoying life once again.

Struggles with Interpersonal Relationships

A person's state of mind greatly influences their ability to develop and maintain interpersonal relationships. Sudden difficulties in managing interpersonal relationships can indicate that the person has a gnawing emotional problem beneath the surface.

Interpersonal relationships are vital to how people function, so it is important that people become capable of maintaining good relationships with those who are important to them. Therapists can guide their clients on creating and sustaining strong interpersonal relationships.

Emotion Regulation

Emotions like sadness, anxiety, anger, and jealousy are an undeniable part of our lives. However, when people lose their ability to effectively control or regulate these emotions, it becomes a serious problem.

Therapists can show their clients how to keep their emotions under control. While negative emotions can't be avoided, therapy can provide insights into ways of reacting positively to negative emotions.

Conclusion

Therapy is still avoided by those who need it the most, especially by men as they feel embarrassed about telling those around them. Nearly half of all Americans still believe that therapy is a sign of weakness for different reasons. However, a therapist is often the best professional to identify, understand, and suggest remedies for emotional and behavioral problems.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think you need therapy? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore