Signs and Symptoms of Depression in Men

Depression is a type of mental health issue. Millions of men and women across the globe are affected by depression, which affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves.

Depression is one of the most widely known mental health issues, yet there's a huge difference in how it is perceived. It was initially incorrectly classified as an illness that only affected women. A stigma still exists, as men don't want to admit suffering from depression. Women, meanwhile, are more accepting of their situation and seek the necessary help that's required.

Men are often forced to stick to the social and cultural stigmas of being, so they refuse to accept that they might be facing a mental health problem like depression. Men who do accept the fact that they have the condition may not be able to seek proper treatment and help to manage the condition.

The usual symptoms associated with depression are more commonly expressed in women than in men. Many men who suffer from depression do not get diagnosed with the condition, which prevents them from receiving treatment and support.

Why Depression in Men Goes Unrecognised?

There are many different social, cultural and biological reasons why depression in men is not as recognised in men as much as it is in women. One of the biggest reasons is that most symptoms of depression are based on ones displayed by women.

Men are also not always aware of the various symptoms of depression. Those that recognise displaying some of the symptoms tend to downplay the severity of their problem. Some men do understand the symptoms and the potential danger of depression but are reluctant to discuss it with anyone due to the stigma associated with depression.

Men more than women resist mental health treatment due to various factors and choose to avoid diagnosis or resist treatment from professionals.

Symptoms of Depression

Most men with depression tend to display 'external' symptoms of depression where the symptoms of the probelm are expressed through action.

They do that to mask the effects of depression that have affected them physically and mentally. Women, meanwhile, tend to express symptoms of the same issue in an 'internal' manner.

Nevertheless, here are a few symptoms of depression in men:

Physical Symptoms

Physical symptoms are often the first to be noticed by men with depression. As many are not informed of the impact of mental health illness on their body, these symptoms go undiagnosed.

Most depressed men go through an unintended weight loss phase and other physical symptoms like body pain, chest tightness, headaches, heart palpitations, and digestive problems.

Mental Symptoms

The mental symptoms of depression in men impact their ability to think and process information. This altered thinking causes men to behave and experience different emotions. Men with depression find it difficult to concentrate, as they may be having racing thoughts.

They may often have trouble registering and retaining information and face memory problems, struggling to recall information when depressed. These men are also likely to face problems regarding obsessive-compulsive thought patterns.

Emotional Symptoms

The emotional symptoms of depressed men vary greatly from the emotional symptoms displayed by women. As there's a stigma involved in men openly expressing their emotions, they tend to avoid displaying sadness that's common in depressed women.

Instead, men display other emotions that are directed externally, like anger and aggression. Men also start to withdraw emotionally from the people around them, as they feel it's inappropriate to share their emotions with others.

Behavioural Symptoms

Most men would rather cry alone than share their feelings. / Pexels Rodnae Productions

Various emotional, physical and cognitive symptoms of depressed men can influence their behaviour. As men are reluctant to express their emotional issues, their behaviour is the most recognised symptom. Their behaviour during periods of depression is different to one when they're not depressed.

Depressed men tend to neglect their roles and responsibilities as employees, husbands, fathers, partners, etc. To mask their pain and attempt to self medicate, they start abusing substances. Men, in an attempt to reaffirm their 'manliness', start exhibiting risky behaviours such as gambling and driving recklessly.

While women look to their social groups for support during periods of depression, men are much more likely to retreat from the people around them.

Common Depression Symptoms in Men And Women

Despite a few differences, there are many symptoms of depression common in both men and women. These include:

Feelings of sadness, loneliness and hopelesness

Disturbed sleeping patterns

Loss of energy and motivation to pursue interests and hobbies

Loss of enjoyment in activities that were once enjoyed.

Takeaway

Depression in men is more difficult to recognise due to the symptoms displayed, yet it's important to know these symptoms. Depression is a serious medical problem but can be dealt with through treatment.

