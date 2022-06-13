"No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense; just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety, and pain" - Jelena Dokic shares her inspirational story about overcoming suicidal thoughts

Former World No. 4 Jelena Dokic has opened up on her mental health struggles, revealing that she almost took her own life less than two months ago. In an agonizing post on social media, the Australian bravely talked about the most difficult moment of her life, before spreading a message of positivity.

Dokic, a former Grand Slam doubles finalist, revealed that she has been battling mental health issues for a while, which led to her lowest moment in late April. She vowed to come back "stronger than ever," sharing the experiences she had during her recovery which have helped her a great deal.

"Will never forget the day...The last six months have been tough. It’s been constant crying everywhere," Dokic wrote in her Instagram post.

"This is not easy to write but I have always been open, honest and vulnerable with you all and I deeply believe in the power of sharing our stories to help us get through things and to help each other," she added.

Dokic spoke about the importance of getting professional help in such situations, something that helped save her life. After opening up about the difficult moment, the 39-year-old appealed to those going through a similar phase and urged them to keep believing.

The former Wimbledon singles semifinalist further admitted that she is still struggling, but is well on track to recover. Dokic shed light on the things that are helping her get better.

"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone," she wrote. "I am not going to say that I am doing great now but I am definitely on the road to recovery. Some days are better than others and sometimes I take a step forward and then a step back but I’m fighting and I believe I can get through this."

"It’s ok to feel this way and you can come back from it. It’s possible, just keep believing. Love you all and here is to fighting and surviving to live and see another day. I will be back stronger than ever," concluded Dokic in her Instagram post.

The Australian player-turned-commentator received love, support, and messages of inspiration from all over the world for her honest revelation. Among them were messages from Olympic champion Anna Meares and former Wimbledon runner-up Mark Philippoussis.

A look back at Jelena Dokic's impressive tennis career

Jelena Dokic in action at the Sony Ericsson Open

Jelena Dokic first grabbed the headlines as a 16-year-old when she defeated World No. 1 Martina Hingis at the 1999 Wimbledon Championships. At the time, the World No. 129 became the lowest-ranked player to defeat the top seed in a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era.

In singles tennis, Dokic made the quarterfinals at least once in three of the four Majors, barring the US Open. Her best result in singles at a Major was a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2000. She was a doubles finalist at the 2001 French Open, partnering Spanish great Conchita Martinez.

The following year, Dokic achieved a career-high ranking of No. 4 in singles. Dokic won six singles titles and four doubles titles throughout her career.

Following her retirement from tennis in 2014, Jelena Dokic has stayed active within the sport. After a coaching role, she is currently a tennis commentator.

