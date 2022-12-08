Excessive feelings of self-importance are symptoms of narcissistic behavior, which can be indicative of a mental health issue. It's possible for those who are dealing with this issue to be incapable of comprehending or caring about the sentiments of others. They may primarily want excessive amounts of attention and admiration.

However, underneath their outward display of excessive confidence, they lack confidence in their own abilities and are severely hurt by the least criticism.

Relationships, employment, education, and financial situations are just a few of the areas of life where narcissistic behavior can cause problems. While not everyone has a personality disorder, those with narcissistic personality disorder may typically feel dissatisfied and let down when they don't receive the particular treatment or appreciation they feel they are due. Others might not enjoy being around them, and they might find their relationships rocky and unsatisfying.

5 Red Flags To Spot Narcissistic Behavior

It is important to recognize the red flags of narcissistic behavior in ourselves and others around us. Since it is a personality trait, it can't be cured, but it can definitely be managed. The following are indicators of narcissistic behavior that you can easily spot:

1) You Become the Scapegoat

An individual with Narcissistic Personality Disorder would never admit their faults. They don't feel regret, thus they have no problem assigning responsibility to others. They can also frequently make you feel bad about things that aren't necessarily within your control, while constantly making you feel inadequate, which can cause you to experience worry and possibly sadness.

Individuals with narcissistic traits don't see anything wrong with their way of being. This may have a significant negative effect on your sense of self-worth since it can be draining to continuously be told that you are not good enough. Being the master manipulator that they are, their narcissism frequently goes unnoticed. Gaslighting is another form of emotional abuse you can experience from a narcissist.

2) Everything Is Focused on Them

For someone with narcissistic traits, the world revolves around them. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

A narcissist discovers ways to deceive others into loving them. Their big ego is one of the most prominent factors in several of their symptoms. They enjoy being the center of attention at all times, and their coping mechanism is for the world to revolve around them. Otherwise, they don't want to cope with it.

They may also take advantage of your loyalty and guardianship towards them. It's not unusual for them to use the infamous silent treatment if you don't appear to match their wants.

3) Extreme Anti-Social Behavior

Although shyness is frequently linked to anti-social conduct, narcissists are known to go above and beyond. Some individuals may exhibit an odd blend of narcissistic and antisocial behaviors.

They think others are unworthy of their time, companionship, or attention as they frequently isolate themselves. In those few situations when they do let others into their lives, they'll strive to control or take advantage of them in order to satisfy their own desires.

4) Your Privacy Is Unimportant to Them

Individuals with narcissistic traits may not care about your privacy. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

Inquisitiveness, though not of the positive sort, is a characteristic of narcissistic behavior. Individuals who suffer from this problem could be listening in on your chats, poking into your belongings, or even spying on you. Since they are attempting to take charge of you and your life, this might develop into a serious problem very quickly.

They can start making negative comments about your buddies and how horrible they are for you. Knowing what you are doing at all times, they can also follow you on social media.

5) Lack of Empathy

Another trait of narcissistic behavior is the absence of empathy. This indicates that the narcissist is unable or unwilling to understand the desires, needs, or emotions of other people. They find it challenging to accept accountability for their actions as a result.

Genuine thoughtfulness and empathy are uncommon to find. For example, if you were going to go shopping with this person, but you become extremely unwell, they might become irritated that their plans were disrupted rather than feel sorry for you because you are sick.

In fact, if they see a news report about a murder, instead of feeling sympathy for the victim, they could criticize the murderer's foolishness for getting caught.

Takeaway

It might sometimes be challenging to recognize the narcissist's red flags. With proper care, those who exhibit high levels of narcissism or narcissitic personality disorder may be able to recognize their own behavior. Both their quality of life and the lives of those around them may be enhanced by this.

Typically, narcissists have avoided getting therapy because it doesn't fit with the way they see themselves. They could require a loved one's support to persuade them to seek expert assistance.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

