SmackDown star names Roman Reigns the most narcissistic in WWE

Big E has referred to Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the most narcissistic superstar in the WWE locker room.

Reigns is the top champion on WWE's flagship TV show Friday Night SmackDown and the biggest heel on the brand. He is currently on the most impressive run of his entire career, during which he has been nothing short of unstoppable.

While speaking to SPORTbible, Mr. Money In The Bank Big E was asked who the vainest star in the company is. He responded with what he referred to as a "pretty obvious" choice.

"I guess Roman, he’s pretty [narcissistic] and that’s pretty obvious from the way he carries himself," said Big E.

The Tribal Chief is currently set to defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at SummerSlam. With Big E as Mr. Money in the Bank, he could cash-in his contract that night to walk out with the title.

Big E on his favorite opponent in WWE

The New Day and The Usos

Big E has been in WWE for around a decade, and during his tenure, he has collided with a lot of talented wrestlers. He was also a part of one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods - The New Day.

When he was asked to name his favorite opponent, the former Intercontinental Champion brought up Jimmy and Jey Uso and Apollo Crews.

"My favourite opponent as a tag team would be The Usos," said Big E." "That's an easy choice. My favourite opponent for singles - I mean I've only wrestled Apollo [Crew] for the last six months. I think he's extremely talented so let's go Apollo."

Big E is currently enjoying his run on SmackDown as the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. This means there's a chance he could soon become either WWE or Universal Champion.

Which current world champion would you like to see Big E cash in the Money in the Bank contract on? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

