“It really did start bleeding into my personal life”- Tom Holland opens up about his role in The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room is an intensely woven upcoming limited series starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. It is a brand new psychological thriller period series that is all set to make its debut with the first three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023. Akiva Goldsman has acted as the creator of the miniseries, which has taken inspiration from author Daniel Keyes's non-fiction 1981 book, titled The Minds of Billy Milligan.

The Crowded Room centers around Danny Sullivan, a man who was arrested for being involved in a 1979 New York City shooting massacre. Spider-Man star Tom Holland portrays the challenging lead role of Danny Sullivan in the limited series. In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Holland went candid and opened up about his complex and intense character in The Crowded Room.

During the interview, when asked about whether there was a requirement for transformation for this particular role of Danny Sullivan, the actor said:

"I really think there was....In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room it really did start bleeding into my personal life."

"I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments"- Tom Holland, regarding his character Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room

A still from The Crowded Room (Image Via IMDb)

In the exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Tom Holland went into details while talking about his new role as Danny Sullivan in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, which will have a total of ten episodes. As the reason behind the role "bleeding into" his "personal life", Holland pointed out the longer filming time of the series and also his noticeable hairstyle in The Crowded Room. He said:

"And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle."

In the interview, the actor further explained that it was extremely hard for him to let the character go when he returned home after a day of shooting. He felt like he was seeing Danny Sullivan when he looked at himself in the mirror. He further continued:

"I would come home from work and I would see myself in the mirror and I would see him. So it did take a while to figure out how to put him to bed and wake Tom up and get on with my life and be myself. But I figured it out and was very happy and healthy."

During the interview, Tom Holland also went on to speak about what his girlfriend Zendaya had to go through due to Tom's new role as Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. While talking about it, he said:

"And also I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough....I don't like my hair being that dark. I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don’t miss for sure."

The official brief description for the miniseries, given by Apple TV+, reads as follows:

"The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

Don't forget to watch the series, which will debut on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

