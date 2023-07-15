Why is Tom Holland trending? Crowded Room Twitter video leaves internet in disbelief, sparks hilarious memefest 

Tom Holland has left the internet in a frenzy after the release of the latest The Crowded Room episode. The 27-year-old actor shot an intimate scene with another man which has sparked hilarious reactions online. The show premiered on June 9th and netizens remain in awe of the Marvel superhero’s acting skills. Meanwhile, his recent interview with Jay Shetty continues to garner fan attention online.

Apple TV’s The Crowded Room is based off of 1971 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan that is written by Daniel Keyes. The Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum starrer is a psychological thriller television miniseries that follows Danny Sullivan (played by Tom Holland) and his involvement in a 1979 New York shooting.

The show’s eighth episode titled Reunion, which premiered on July 14 has left netizens shocked. In one of the scenes from the episode, Tom Holland is dressed as his female alter-ego Ariana. He can be seen involving himself in explicit acts alongside character Jerome.

Netizens could not believe that the Spiderman star would push himself to that extent for his acting projects.

Meanwhile, Elijah Jones, Holland’s fellow actor who took part in the scene took to Twitter and cheekily stated about the scene in question:

“Had a lot of fun filming this one.”

Netizens respond to the viral Tom Holland The Crowded Room clip

Internet users were flabbergasted by the scene. It was quite a change for fans to see the actor who is loved by several children take on a complex role. Many created hilarious memes about the scene in question. Others also brought up his girlfriend Zendaya and what her reaction might be to the shocking clip. A few reactions online read:

Following the show’s success, the British actor revealed that he was taking a break from acting as his latest role took a lot out of him. In an Extra interview, he explained:

“The show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, “I need to have a break.” I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off."

Speaking about how he plans to spend his time away from the limelight, he stated that he was meeting his family and friends, playing golf and also gardening.

The Uncharted actor was also the executive producer of the show.

Tom Holland’s interview with Jay Shetty garners traction online

In an honest chat with Jay Shetty, the actor opened up about his sobriety journey. Holland decided to not drink for six months and seemed to have had a life-changing experience. Speaking about his doubts of potentially having a drinking problem, he revealed in the interview:

“I was really, really struggling. I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

He also revealed that he was now a year and a half sober.