"He’s finding a better agent": Twitter reacts as Tom Holland takes "a year off" acting

Hollywood megastar Tom Holland revealed that he was taking a year off following the filming of Apple TV+'s new show titled The Crowded Room. The actor has revealed in recent months how working on the series was mentally draining, as he had even made up his mind to shave off his hair once the production concluded.

In an interview with Extra, Tom Holland said:

"We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

The Crowded Room will see Holland portraying a man who gets arrested for committing a terrifying crime. Alongside him, Amanda Seyfried is also a show lead. The first three episodes will be released on June 9, 2023, with the finale set to air on July 28, 2023.

Internet divided over Tom Holland announcing his one-year break from showbiz

Upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room focuses on mental illness and the horrors of it if not treated in time. In his interview with Extra, Tom Holland revealed that playing the lead character, Danny Sullivan, was extremely challenging, and even after the show's production ended, he was finding it hard to function as a normal human being.

He was reportedly scarred by the demands of the role and had to seek help to come back to reality. To heal from the trauma, he has decided to take a year off from showbiz.

He further said:

"There did come a time where it sort of was like, ‘I need to have a break'. I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

This statement of his saw a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter. While some fans supported his decision, others blatantly made fun of him. Some said that he was way too privileged to take a year off work as nobody with a normal job could even think of it. Many were even glad that they won't have to watch his content for a while:

Many fans also believed that Tom Holland deserved to spend some time with his long-time girlfriend Zendaya. They wished him well and hoped that he returned much stronger than before.

The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

