The Crowded Room on Apple TV+: Meet the cast

The Crowded Room is a highly anticipated brand new miniseries that will make its debut on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+. Akiva Goldsman has served as the creator of the upcoming limited series. The non-fiction novel titled The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by writer Daniel Keyes, has inspired the miniseries, which consists of a total of 10 parts.

The official brief synopsis for The Crowded Room, released by Apple TV+, reads:

"The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation."

The series stars Tom Holland as the main character Danny Sullivan. Apart from Holland. the lead cast list for the limited series also includes Amanda Seyfried, Will Chase, and Emmy Rossum, among others.

The lead cast list for Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room explored

1) Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan

Marvel star Tom Holland will be seen playing the lead and complex role of Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. The character is a man who has been arrested for his connection to a brutal shooting in the city of New York.

The 27-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of the titular character Spider-Man/Peter Parker in an array of Marvel superhero movies, including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War, among others.

Apart from that, Holland has also been a significant part of several other notable movies, including The Lost City of Z, The Current War, Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, The Devil All the Time, Uncharted, and several others.

2) Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin

The critically acclaimed actress Amanda Seyfried is all set to portray the pivotal role of an interrogator for the tragic New York City shooting, Rya Goodwin, in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, The Crowded Room.

Seyfried rose to fame with her iconic role as Karen Smith in the popular teen comedy-drama movie Mean Girls. She is also well known for playing the roles of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Savannah Lynn Curtis in Dear John, Sophie Hall in Letters to Juliet, Cosette in Les Misérables, and Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout.

The actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Twin Peaks, Big Love, Wildfire, Veronica Mars, Things Heard & Seen, The Last Word, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Big Wedding, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and more.

3) Will Chase as Marlin Reid

The well-known actor and broadway star Will Chase will be seen playing the significant role of Marlin Reid in Apple TV+'s miniseries, The Crowded Room.

The actor is best known for portraying the characters Luke Wheeler in Nashville, Roger Davis in Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway, Dr. Jason Nance in One Life to Live, Pat Mahoney in Rescue Me, Michael Swift in Smash, Griffin Monroe in Time After Time and Michael Friedman in Dopesick.

Will Chase has also been a vital part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, including Bosch: Legacy, Impulse, Madam Secretary, Sharp Objects, Quantico, American Crime Story, Stranger Things, Canterbury's Law, As the World Turns, and many more.

4) Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan

The popular actress Emmy Rossum will portray the significant character Candy Sullivan in the new thriller miniseries, The Crowded Room. The actor came to the spotlight after playing the role of Fiona Gallagher in the notable series Shameless.

Rossum is also well-known for playing the roles of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Bulma in Dragonball Evolution, Ridley Duchannes in Beautiful Creatures, Kathryn Walker in A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Abigail Williams in As the World Turns, and Audrey Hepburn in The Audrey Hepburn Story, among others.

Apart from that, the actress has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV shows, including Before I Disappear, Mystic River, Passionada, An American Rhapsody, Cold Pursuit, Angelyne, Mr. Robot, The Practice, and several others.

Other actors on the cast list for the new miniseries include:

Sasha Lane as Ariana

Emma Laird as Isabel

Christopher Abbott as Stan Camisa

Jason Isaacs as Jack Lamb

Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunn

Lior Raz as Yitzak Safdie

Henry Zaga as Philip

Sam Vartholomeos as Mike

Laila Robins as Susie

Levon Hawke as Jonny

Henry Eikenberry as Doug

Don't forget to watch The Crowded Room, which will arrive with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023.

