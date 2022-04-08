The Dropout finale review: A classic case of fraud? 

The Dropout's final episode aired on April 7, 2022, on Hulu, but the series is still far from concluding Elizabeth Holmes' (played by Amanda Seyfried) story (if it ever does get completed). Titled 'Lizzy', this episode focuses on the aftermath of John Carreyrou’s (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) article in the Wall Street Journal about the fraudulent methods of Elizabeth's company.

The finale opens with an air of unsettlement, and continues in that manner, depicting the slow and subtle collapse of the company, with Elizabeth and her stubbornness waiting in the middle of the wreck, still trying to clear her and her company's name. Despite the story remaining incomplete, the finale is satisfying in its own savory way.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of The Dropout.

The Dropout episode 8 review: What is Elizabeth's exit strategy?

From the very beginning of this episode, it is clear that there are not many exit routes left for Elizabeth and her beloved Theranos. Spanning over many years, this episode goes to and fro to show the phases from Elizabeth's present-day condition (which isn't bad at all) to the day after the article by Carreyrou.

Much of the primary focus of this episode is on escape strategies, especially by Elizabeth and COO Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews). Sunny's panic-stricken state is apparent as he goes on to confer with his lawyers, while Elizabeth tries to shift the blame onto John. When the board members start pulling off, Elizabeth pulls off another betrayal.

She pins it on Sunny and tries to save the face of the company, but the house of cards doesn't last long in the damaging winds. Eventually, it all crumbles down. Except for Elizabeth's stubbornness. Her lack of conscience and her inability to perceive the damage she has done is astonishingly absurd, and Seyfried does way too well in portrayal to bring it all out.

Elizabeth's final breakdown is another high point in the series, with brilliant acting from Seyfried, where the episode reaches a conclusion. The story is largely left unresolved, just like the actual case which inspired it, leaving the doors open for a sequel in the future. The entire episode is very tightly wound and a great watch.

Technical aspects of the Hulu drama

The Dropout was technically proficient from the very beginning, but this episode surpasses all the previous ones in regards to many things, including the masterfully written script. The time-jumping script is tightly paced and very interesting to the last moment.

Owing to very clever direction, all the actors perform very well, bringing out a sense of authenticity that was not this prevalent before. The music and camera work live up to a Hulu production with no real flaws over the entire runtime.

One could not sum up Seyfried's work in a few sentences. The actress deserves some major recognition after her role as the doomed CEO of the fraud company. Her performance is phenomenal in every sense.

The show couldn't have had a better conclusion, and hopefully, there is more to come from The Dropout and Amanda Seyfried.

