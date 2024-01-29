Fans appreciate Robert Wun’s Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture collection: “one of the best designers in the industry”

Robert Wun, a Hong Kong-born fashion designer, has cemented a revered place in the fashion world.

On January 25, the designer presented his fresh collection at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, leaving fashion enthusiasts awestruck. The eponymous brand of Wun showcased the collection named "For Love", offering bold and gory aesthetics.

Wun presented his perception of love differently, showcasing an assortment of clothing elements with notable accessories. The white wedding gown with red sequin embellishment underscores the blood stain on the gown, one of the most notable pieces from the collection.

Moreover, the head gears and other accessories created thrills among the audience. Fans appreciated the clothing pieces. One fan commented:

"One of the best designers in the industry. Period"

Prince.andru commented on Robert Wun's collection "one of the best designers in the industry periodt" ( Image via @Robertwun/Instagram)

Along with him, several fans reacted and loved the collection, sharing an assortment of comments on social media.

Fans loved Robert Wun's Fresh collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Robert Wun's collection at the Paris Haute Couture showcased some spine-chilling catwalks.

The idea of horror was blended with the theme of love, introducing some eerie elements. The designer portrayed a red gown that had the mannequin embellishment at the back, offering a horror portrayal.

Another gown, designed in a slender shape, got the illustration of flames, seamlessly knocking the audience's mind with a unique perception. The brand introduced a headgear that mirrored the umbrella and portrayed the vast imagination of the designer.

X was flooded with appreciation from fans, showcasing their love for the designer. One fan shared that the blood-stained dress, which was made from crystals, embarked the horror theme seamlessly.

Some said that they were obsessed with the collection, while others said that Wun will be famous always.

The Instagram account of Robert Wun has uploaded several images from the brand, and fans have flooded their appreciation for the pictures.

One fan said that Wun should be the next creative director of McQueen. Another shared a breakdown of the clothes, saying that the matrix-inspired jacket underscored the demon aesthetics.

However, some fans criticised the collection, underscoring the bloodshedding and gory appeal, while another fan mentioned that normalizing genocide is not ok. Overall, though, it can be said that fans loved the collection, offering a big nod of approval to the designer.

