Why did Kate Middleton breakup with William? Royal couple's brief split in 2007 explored

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, married Prince William in 2011 and has three children with him. However, their relationship history goes back to when both attended the University of St. Andrews in 2001. Early into the freshman year, Kate and William became friends and eventually started dating.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Coronation Garden Party At Buckingham Palace in 2023 (Image via Getty)

The Royal couple have known each other for over two decades and happily married for 13 years. Since their wedding announcement, people have had multiple questions about their relationship.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship has not always been rainbows and sunshine as it seems now. In 2007, the couple broke up for three months.

Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton over a phone call

Despite hanging out with each other, Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't official till the end of the first year. In their sophomore year, i.e., 2002, Kate and William moved in with a couple of their classmates. William, in an interview with ITV, remembered the time and said,

"We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more, and did stuff."

HRH Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton (C) looks around while watching William take part in The Sovereign's Parade - December 15, 2006 (Image via Getty)

According to E! News, William was there for Kate's birthday celebration and didn't appear as "just a friend." By 2003, they had moved to a cottage with Olive Baker. In 2003, William was photographed with an arm around Kate in Klosters, a favorite skiing royal spot by The Sun, which declared that William had a girlfriend. William and Kate often spent time at each other's places and went on trips together.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Only Connect Projects in 2013 (Image via Getty)

By 2006, college had ended, and Kate had moved to London. She started working as an accessories buyer for fashion chain Jigsaw while William was preparing for the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, where he would train to be a helicopter pilot. The tiff happened when Kate had invited William for New Year's at Alyth, Scotland. However, William canceled the plan, and as per the Mirror, it was one of the major reasons for their break up. William's not spending the time led the couple to 'reevaluate' their whole relationship.

Prince William smiles as he waits for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II - April 1, 2011 (Image via Getty)

Kate and William broke up over a call in April 2007. A former colleague of Kate Middleton, who witnessed Kate's call with William, talked to Mirror and elaborated on the incident. Kate had gone to take the call in the office parking lot as she didn't want to be overheard.

"Kate was walking up and down and looking upset as if she was having an argument."

The colleague added that Kate didn't cry after the call, but "word went round that it was William, and they were having problems."

Kate Middleton and William patched up three months later

As per Parade, Kate Middleton signed up for a female dragon boat racing crew called the Sisterhood after the breakup. Her sister Pippa joined her in London and attended social events together. William had joined the military and spent more time in his barracks. As per E! News, William was also seen at London nightclubs with other girls.

Fellow rower Emma Sayle talked to Parade and recalled,

"Kate was very down, and I think the training became her therapy. Kate had always put William first, and she said this was a chance to do something for herself."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit South Wales (Image via Getty)

In June 2007, William invited Kate to a costume party. William donned hot pants and a policeman's helmet, while Kate wore a naughty nurse outfit. As per Parade, the duo spent the whole night on the dance floor and reunited that night. In a 2010 engagement interview, Kate Middleton mentioned their rough patch.

"I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person, you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger ... I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time!"

William added,

"We were both very young … We were both finding ourselves and being different characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better."

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant (Image via Getty)

With everything they have been to, Kate and William seem stronger than ever. The royal couple have been married for around 13 years and are a force to be reckoned with.