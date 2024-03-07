Why did Kate Middleton take a gap year? Princess of Wales meeting Prince William explained

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. However, before attending university, Kate and William took a gap year in 2000. According to Kate Middleton’s website, she joined Marlborough College in Wiltshire after studying at St. Andrew’s School in Pangbourne from 1986 to 1985.

According to Tatler magazine, Kate was bright academically and had a tally of 11 GCSEs in the College. She showcased her excellence again in A-level examinations, where she got As in both Maths and Art and a B in English.

As per Cosmopolitan, Kate Middleton had applied for the University of Edinburgh and had arranged her lodging at the Scottish institution. However, she withdrew her application and decided to take a gap year. She eventually applied to the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits St Andrew's School (Image via Getty)

Commenting on Kate's decision to opt for the University of St. Andrews, Royal biographer Katie Nicholl, in her book Kate: The Future Queen, mentioned:

"It was a bold move and very risky, and rather out of character for Kate. There was no guarantee that she would get a place in the history of art program at St. Andrews, which was oversubscribed now that William had confirmed his place. Kate was convinced it was the right thing to do."

Kate Middleton had an adventurous gap year

Prince William And Kate Middleton visit The University Of St Andrews (Image via Getty)

In her book, Katie Nicholl said that admission to St. Andrews was in demand college after Prince Williams announced his decision to do a degree from there.

“It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St. Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers. She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there.”

Speaking to Vogue, Andrew Neil, a former reactor at St. Andrews, offered a different perspective. Neil said that it’s common for students to apply for both universities and decide based on where their friends enroll.

In 2000, after Marlborough College, Kate took a Raleigh International program in Chile. According to Mirror, over ten weeks, Kate went trekking, helped locals and participated in building projects in the South American country.

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge visited India and Bhutan in 2016 (Image via Getty)

In the latter part of the gap year, Kate studied at the British Institute in Florence. According to her website, she also crewed on Round the World Challenge boats in the Solent. Prince William also took the same program during the gap year.

Malcolm Sutherland, who organized both expeditions, talked to Mirror and described the coincidence as “absolutely crazy.” He said:

"For me, it was a normal assumption that everybody else would have realised what that connection was. I think a lot of people don't realise there is that common connection there in their pasts."

Kate Middleton met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews

In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, the Royal couple described their meeting during the first few weeks of freshman year at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Kate Middleton said:

"I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy. But we did become very close friends from quite early."

Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge visited India & Bhutan - Day 4 (Image via Getty)

On the other hand, Prince William said he doesn’t remember the exact moment he met Kate. However, he said that after meeting Kate for the first time, he immediately sensed something special about her.

"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. We ended up being friends for a while and that just sort of was a good foundation. Because I do generally believe now that being friends with one another is a massive advantage. And it just went from there."

In Katie Nicholl’s book William and Harry, she mentions that it didn’t take Prince William long to notice Kate. Nicholl said that the boys in St. Salvator’s dorm had unofficially distinguished Kate as a standout beauty who was the talk of their freshman class.

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day (Image via Getty)

Ben Duncan, a friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton, said in an interview with E! News in 2011 that the Royal couple would have noticed each other at breakfast as both ate their breakfasts early. As per Vogue, within weeks, both had breakfast together.