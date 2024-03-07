Kate Middleton's parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, are never too far away from the headlines.

Recently, Carole was seen with the Princess of Wales after her planned abdominal surgery in January, as per People.

A source told People that Kate Middleton's parents "will be there to lend support" besides Prince William. Middletons have effortlessly blended with the royal family after Kate started dating William at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Their relationship with the Royal family has only grown closer since then, as Queen Elizabeth II was particularly fond of Kate's mother Carole.

Ingrid Seward, the royal expert, told People in 2016:

"Because of the circumstances of William’s childhood, the Queen has made a big effort to include the Middletons much more than she would have done otherwise. She is recognizing they have a big role in the lives of her family and she is happy with that.”

William lost his mother Diana and the first wife of King Charles III when he was just 15. Robert Lacey, one of the consultants for The Crown mentioned that Elizabeth II had a Scottish nanny who taught her how to reuse gift wrap.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton arrive at Windsor Castle at The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Lacy said that Carole bridged the gap to ordinary life experiences, a role that servants played. And Kate's parents have had a humble background.

Kate Middleton's parents met while working for British Airways

According to Town & Country magazine, Carole is actually a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth II. Carole was born in London, and her ancestors were laborers and miners.

On the other hand, Michael Middleton was born in Leeds and belonged to a rich Yorkshire family. His father's mother had ties to the Lupton family known for its political dynasty.

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales's parents arrive at the Coronation of King Charles

Michael and Carole met when both were working for British Airways. Michael worked as a flight dispatcher and Carole worked as a flight attendant. They married in 1980 and had Kate in 1982. Kate Middleton is the eldest of the three children shared by Michael and Carole.

Their other two children, Pippa and James, were born in 1983 and 1987, respectively.

When Kate was around two years old, Michael moved to Jordan with his family for his job. Carole told The Telegraph in 2018 that his father worked as an aviation manager for an international air station in Jordan till September 1986.

They returned when Carole was pregnant with James as she didn't want to be an "expat mother." As per People, Kate raised their three children in village of Buckleberry, West Berkshire.

In a 2020 podcast with Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate mentioned her love for the outdoors. She said:

"I remember that from my childhood doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that's really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures ... as a parent and I think these experiences as well mean so much to children and the world that they're in which is a real adventure for them at that age."

Kate's parents founded Party Pieces in 1987

In 1987, Carole and Michael started Party Pieces, a party planning company. Carole told the Telegraph that she started the business in her kitchen. She promoted the party supplies through flyers at her daughter's playgroup.

The company gained pace when it tied with advertising company The Red House, a children's book club.

Soon, their business moved from home to office and Kate Middleton's father left his job at British Airways to work full time. In 2021, Kate told Daily Mail:

"The success that we've had has helped us build the life we have currently. I feel incredibly fortunate to have found the professional fulfillment I always wanted."

In 2022, Carole told SheerLuxe:

"My husband and I were young and a little inexperienced, but very enthusiastic, so we didn’t worry too much. We took any early setbacks in our stride and had a lot of fun building the business together. When Michael and I first started Party Pieces, we did everything ourselves. Taking orders, filling boxes and sometimes making the deliveries."

However, their business suffered during Covid-19. Sky News reported that Kate Middleton's parents sold the business to entrepreneur James Sinclair in May 2023.

In 2021, Kate Middleton's husband Prince William had expressed affection for her in-laws while talking with Emergency Responders. When attendees joked that the pandemic helped them in avoiding certain family members, William said:

"Some people are quite happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year. I love my in-laws."

The Middletons are often seen in casual and major royal events. They have seven grandchildren, three each from Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, and one from James.