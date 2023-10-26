“I kind of realized at that point” - Kyle Berkshire reveals the mindset behind his record-breaking 579-yard drive

Kyle Berkshire had a sensational outing at the World Long Drive Championship. He set up a new record for the longest drive ever in the game of golf. He shot a sensational record-breaking 579-yard drive in Atlanta.

Before making the world record, Berkshire gave an interview to The Golf Show 2.0. Kathlene Bissell and Gary Van Sickle spoke to him and asked about the setting of the venue where he made the world record.

Back in September, Berkshire was in California, where he had some filming planned with PGA Pro Michael Block. There he saw a long hooked hole course which was Rochelle Ranch Golf Club in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Kyle Berkshire revealed that it was approximately 8,000 yards in length (exactly 7,925 yards). He immediately acknowledged that the course was suitable for practicing the world record he was eying. He was quoted by progolfnow.com as saying:

"I kind of realized at that point, you know, this is where I could hit the longest drive ever recorded."

Kyle Berkshire added that on that day during the practice, he went on to drive the ball up to 480-490 yards even by just swinging it. He ultimately realized that the venue was the best to hit the longest drive ever.

"On that particular day, it was straight down wind on the 14th hole, and I hit a drive like 480-490, and again, just my swing, just kind of swinging it, not really going at it. So, I kind of realized at that point, you know, this is where I could hit the longest drive ever recorded," Berkshire said.

"I did it on my eighth ball" - Kyle Berkshire explains his unbelievable record-breaking 579-yard drive

The 26-year-old already knew the previous record was 551 yards. So, he planned to go for a 600-yard drive and establish an unbreakable record. While speaking to Kathlene Bissell and Gary Van Sickle of The Golf Show 2.0, he revealed that he hit the sensational 579-yard on his eighth ball.

Kyle Berkshire also mentioned that there was just a 25 to 30-minute window to attempt the world record because the wind quickly started to shift courses. He was again quoted by progolfnow.com as saying:

"I did it on my eighth ball. 579. But what happened was the wind quickly started shifting from a helping crosswind to a straight crosswind and then the rain hit. We had about a 25-30 minute window, all told, for me to do it."

The long-drive star Kyle Berkshire revealed that after the three or four shots the weather was not at all favorable.

"By the time three or four rolled around, the weather was completely impossible. I mean, it was driving rain, just in a headwind on both grids, so it would have been a complete zero," Berkshire explained.

Kyle Berkshire won his third World Long Drive Championship on October 22. Now, he plans to go for 600 yards later this spring at the Rochelle Ranch.