“Longest putt” - Long Drive world champion Martin Borgmeier smashes 327-yard with a Putter

Martin Borgmeier dethroned Kyle Berkshire to win the World Long Drive Championship last October. Hitting a ball over 300 yards is a piece of cake for Borgmeier, but he recently demonstrated that he can hit a ball longer with a putter.

Borgmeier recently posted a video of his "longest putt" on Instagram, showcasing his macho power to hit a ball a long distance with ease.

"What’s the farthest you’ve ever hit… your putter? This one at @toptracer range Missing Links in Milwaukee was definitely pounded…," he wrote in the caption.

Martin Borgmeier shot a 327 yards putt using a driver. He somehow managed to carry the golf ball with a speed of 185 mph in the putter contest.

Martin Borgmeier broke Bryson DeChambeau's 406 yards drive record

German golfer Martin Borgmeier participated at the 2022 PLDA World Championship held in Mesquite, Nevada, and broke the record set by Bryson DeChambeau, whose longest drive was 406 yards.

Borgmeier battled in a competition with a cash prize of $50,000, in a star-packed field consisting of 2021 champion Kyle Berkshire, and Senior Tour champion Eddie Fernandes.

Berkshire, who was winning the tournament for the past two years, was the best contender to complete his hat-trick. However, he struggled with his game due to his hand injury and could finish in ninth place.

Bourgmeier took the lead at the tournament after hitting 415 yards and finally won the event with a drive of 426 yards in a hand-fought battle.

Speaking of his victory, Bourgmeier said:

"There is one very, very important thing, and all of you guys know, I would not be here, none of us would be here with the improvements in technology, if one guy wouldn’t have come in a year ago to make the sport what it is right now. And I think he’s on a very good track to come back. And that guy is Bryson DeChambeau,"

He added:

"He also came in second! What is going on! That guy is a professional golfer and he’s putting up these ball speed numbers … he lights it up in the final, hitting 400 plus! No one has ever done that before! People don’t realize how crazy that is!"

It is pertinent to note that the longest putt record was made by Ian Poulter at the 2022 Open Championship after carding a shot of 162 yards, breaking the previous record of American swimmer Michael Phelps.

Phelps made a 159-feet putt during the 2012 Dunhill Links Championship, dethroning Terry Wigan's longest putt record of 100 feet.

World Long Drive Championship winners

Here is a list of World Long Drive Championship winners over the years:

2001 – Sean Fister USA 376 yards

2002 – Carl Wolter USA 384 yards

2003 – Clayton Burger USA 402 yards

2004 – David Mobley USA 377 yards

2005 – Sean Fister USA 377 yards

2006 – Jason Zuback Canada 368 yards

2007 – Mike Dobbyn USA[13] 385 yards

2008 – Jamie Sadlowski Canada418 yards

2009 – Jamie Sadlowski Canada 384 yards

2010 – Joe Miller UK 414 yards

2011 – Carl Wolter USA 409 yards

2012 – Ryan Winther USA 343 yards

2013 – Tim Burke USA 427 yards

2014 – Jeff Flagg USA 365 yards

2015 – Tim Burke USA 394 yards

2016 – Joe Miller UK 423 yards

2017 – Justin James 435 yards

2018 – Maurice Allen USA 393 yards

2019 – Kyle Berkshire 406 yards

2020 - Kyle Berkshire 383 yards

2021 – Kyle Berkshire 422 yards

2022 - Germany Martin Borgmeier 426 yards