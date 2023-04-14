Does Michael Phelps still hold the record for the longest televised putt ever?

World Records and Michael Phelps are the two faces of the same coin. When talking about records, it's worth mentioning the most decorated American athlete as it was not a pile of roses to walk on to win 28 medals at the Olympics.

Michael Phelps is unarguably one of the greatest athletes to walk on the planet. Besides measuring the lengths of the swimming pools, he also participates in other sports.

The competitive former swimmer enjoys playing golf and has made history by sinking the longest putt on television. He made a 159-feet putt at the 2012 Dunhill Links Championship to register a record to his name. He broke the record set by Terry Wigan, who set a world record for the longest putt of 100 feet in a pro-celebrity TV program in 1981 at Gleneagles.

However, Ian Poulter sank a 162 ft putt at the Open Championship in 2022 to terminate the swimmer's record and register it to his name.

It is important to note that Brett Standford made the longest putt in golf history by a distance of 395 feet in a casual round at the 2017 Point Walter, as reported by American Hole 'n One's Blog. But on TV, it was English golfer Ian Poulter who holds the record. But Phelps surprised the golf enthusiasts with his incredible show.

Speaking about the record, Michael Phelps said in a conversation with American golfer Justin Thomas:

"I used to have the longest putt in televised history. That was one of my most proud world records.”

"The game has been through swimming" - Michael Phelps revealed how he learned golf

Michael Phelps is a man with many talents. He won 23 gold medals at the Olympics and was dubbed "Flying Fish" by his fans. The Baltimore native is a naturally gifted athlete and his golfing skills have also impressed people.

Michael Phelps said in one of his interviews as quoted by Golf that his previous career as a swimmer has helped him improve his golfing skills.

Speaking about his golf, Phelps said:

“The best way I can explain the game has been through swimming. A guy I work with, Mike Abbott, compares it to what I was doing in the pool, and body position. For me, that’s all I know. I mean I can literally do it in my sleep. I used to have my top-half closed. He was like ‘are you going to dive off the block like that?'”

He added:

“And I was like ‘Oh, perfect. Get in line, hold your core.’ And that little tip has helped me knock probably two or three points off my handicap."

"Breathing. Honestly, I feel like there are times where I get super excited or maybe I get anxious about a shot. So for me, it’s taking a deep breath. That’s been something I’ve really added and paid attention to. I want to slow down. Being in the sport of swimming, you just go, go, go, go, go. Out here, you can’t try harder or hit the ball harder.”

