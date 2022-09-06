"One of my proud world records" - Michael Phelps on making the 'longest televised putt in history'

Michael Phelps is the greatest swimmer to ever live. He retired in 2016 as the most decorated Olympian of all time. He has 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals in his tally. Ever since he quit, Phelps has completely changed his focus to golf.

The former swimmer has always been a sports fan. The Baltimore native grew up playing lacrosse, baseball, and basketball before he stopped to focus solely on swimming. Having retired from swimming, Phelps is now focused on golf, a sport that has always interested him. But is the Olympian good at it? Let’s just say that he once held a world record in the sport for 10 years.

BMW Championship Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

Michael Phelps is indeed a great athlete. Having conquered swimming, he turned to a different sport and began showcasing his natural skillset in the same. Phelps holed the longest televised putt in history, making him a holder of world records in two different sports.

Phelps made the record putt at the 2012 Dunhill Links. He was on the short par-4 sixth at Kingsbarns when he faced an eagle putt of 159 feet. The Olympian made the putt, leaving the golfing world stunned. The shot naturally earned him a place in golf history.

Phelps recently addressed the same during his conversation with PGA Tour star Justin Thomas. The former Olympian recalled the event and said that it was one of his “most proud world records”. However, it was broken by golfer Ian Poulter, who sank a 162ft putt at The Open Championship in July 2022.

Speaking to Thomas about his record, Michael Phelps said:

“I used to have the longest putt in televised history. That was one of my most proud world records.”

During the conversation, the Olympic legend also revealed that he is currently working out to improve his golf skills. Speaking about his interest in golf, Phelps said that he ‘caught the bug’ again and was committed to playing on a regular basis.

“It’s better, I’ve recaught the bug again. The things I am doing in the gym now are related to golf.”

It is pertinent to note that Michael Phelps has been a part of a few golf tournaments. He’s been a regular spectator at PGA Tour events. He has also played a couple of club events.

Michael Phelps’ life as a retired swimmer

Michael Phelps is among the most legendary athletes in the world. He first announced his retirement from competitive swimming in 2012, however, overturned his decision to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The swimmer, who revealed that he was finding it 'difficult' to recover, grabbed five gold medals at the event. He officially hung up his trunks after the occassion.

Despite being retired, Phelps continues to remain the biggest name in the sport. His accolades continue to inspire millions around the world. The athlete, who holds the highest number of medals in Olympic history, is now focused on his family. He recently revealed that he spends most of his time around his children when he is not busy.

Meanwhile, Phelps continues to work out and maintains his physique and plays golf on a regular basis. He has also taken up the role of a mental health advocate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12