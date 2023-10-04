WATCH: Kyle Berkshire sets a new ball speed world record with an astonishing 241.6 MPH

The latest record by Kyle Berkshire, a 26-year-old long-drive sensation, is the talk of the town. Berkshire, known for his remarkable driving skills, has again set a new world record by smashing a new ball speed. An astonishing 241.6 miles per hour was the speed measured.

The feat occurred in a simulator, and Berkshire made the incredible look very simple as he broke his previous record of 239.7 MPH in April.

Berkshire's dominance in long-drive competitions is undeniable. He holds the esteemed title of the world's No. 1 ranked World Long Driver.

His longest drive has been legendary in competition, topping out at 500 yards. His remarkable ability to send the ball soaring over such distances sets him apart as one of the game's most powerful and precise drivers.

Who is the American golfer Kyle Berkshire?

Kyle Berkshire is an American golfer who has carved a niche as a professional long-drive athlete. His high school team achieved remarkable success, with his leadership resulting in undefeated seasons in 2014 and 2015.

After reaching the Volvik World Long Drive Championship semifinals in 2017, Kyle Berkshire's breakthrough moment arrived when he clinched his first World Long Drive victory at the WinStar Midwest Slam in Oklahoma.

In September 2019, he attained the peak of long drive golf by winning Oklahoma's 44th World Long Drive Championship, triumphing over Tim Burke in a thrilling showdown.

The global pandemic in 2020 led to the shutdown of the World Long Drive Association, prompting Kyle Berkshire and other players, along with coach Bobby Peterson, to form a new sanctioning body, which is the Professional Long Drivers Association (PLDA).

In the inaugural PLDA season-ending championship in 2020, Berkshire secured victory with a drive that reached an astounding 383 yards.

He continued his reign in 2021 by defending the PLDA Championship, securing three consecutive season-ending long-drive tour championships.

In December 2021, Berkshire's incredible journey reached another milestone as he set a new world record for indoor ball speed with a breathtaking 233.4 miles per hour. Kyle Berkshire's pursuit of perfection in long driving makes him a standout figure in golf.