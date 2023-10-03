Exploring the top 7 golf ball speed records as Kyle Berkshire creates history

Kyle Berkshire created history this week setting the new ball speed record at a blistering pace. The 26-year-old set the record for the second time in less than a year at a staggering 241.6 miles per hour.

The World Long Drive Championship mainstay is known for his long drive and stellar performances, as well as winning multiple championships over the years. This time, he beat his record by over 5mph, an incredible feat. Exploring this fantastic and ever growing record, here are the top 7 golf ball speed record holders:

Kyle Berkshire- 241.6 mph Seb Twaddell- 240.8 mph Martin Borgmeier- 239.3 mph Kyle Berkshire- 236.8 mph Seb Twaddell- 236.7 mph Ryan Gregnol- 236.6 mph Kyle Berkshire- 236.2 mph

The average ball speed on the PGA Tour stands at 172.95 mph, and Cameron Champ stands at the top of the leaderboard, with a speed of 190.74 mph. Berkshire's incredible video was posted on social media platforms and took the world by storm.

Kyle Berkshire's impressive new ball speed record creates history

Berkshire's record became even more impressive as he admitted that this was the first time in months that he had made a serious attempt to set a record. In the video, Berkshire was seen lining up his club with the ball before taking the swing.

The onlookers cheered him on as Berkshire created history. Along with the video, he said in the caption:

“Man it feels AWESOME to finally join the 240 mph club! This was my first serious speed session in a couple months so I was super pumped to crack 240 mph 4 times during the session, topping out at 241.6 mph”

The record is an incredible feat, and will be a hard one to break. However, this is just the beginning of what Berkshire wants to achieve.

“Happy to hit this number but I definitely want to push things higher for worlds! Excited to see how much further I can ramp things up before we head out to Atlanta.”

Berkshire will soon be playing at the World Long Drive Championship, which will be held between October 18 to 22 in the Georgia capital. Having already picked up three titles since 2019, he will hope to continue his streak with a 400 mph+ drive.