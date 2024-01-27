Who is Gary Goldsmith? All about Kate Middleton's uncle signed by Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the Princess of Wales, has officially joined Celebrity Big Brother after successfully securing a substantial contract through negotiations with the ITV show's executives, according to Birmingham Live.

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton. He served as an usher at Carole's wedding to Michael and attended the royal wedding in 2011 as one of the guests. Gary Goldsmith initially met Prince William at the family home in Berkshire, as per an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Last year, at the age of 58, Goldsmith auditioned for I'm A Celebrity, but faced rejection in the final stage due to concerns that his participation might cause embarrassment to Kate and William. However, this year, the deal seems to have been finalized, as per a source, who told The Sun:

“Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalised the terms of his deal today and can’t wait to enter the house.”

As per The Daily Mail, Goldsmith has reportedly secured a lucrative deal with the producers for the comeback of the celebrity edition of the series.

Who is Gary Goldsmith?

Gary Goldsmith, an entrepreneur, a recruitment consultant and a millionaire, resides in Ibiza. He has a 19-year-old daughter named Tallulah. The entrepreneur, who has been married four times, shares his daughter with his second wife, Luan. Gary achieved a financial success of £30 million by building an IT recruitment business.

His first public scandal emerged in 2009 when he was allegedly caught cutting lines of cocaine for a s*x worker at a lively party in Ibiza, as per The Sun. Although he managed to avoid imprisonment at that time, he faced legal trouble again eight years later when found guilty of assaulting his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, during a drunken argument, narrowly avoiding jail once more.

Gary Goldsmith's royal connections and reality TV

Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Kate Middleton's mother Carole, is said to have finalized the contract for his upcoming appearance this week, following his reported attempt to join I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2023.

According to The Daily Mail, insiders from the show express their satisfaction with securing him as a contestant, citing his connections to the royal family and his outspoken nature, especially when it comes to expressing his opinions about Kate's brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

The upcoming Celebrity Big Brother (CBB), scheduled to air in March, is rumored to include contestants like Dragons' Den entrepreneur Levi Roots and music manager Louis Walsh in its lineup.

Celebrity Big Brother (CBB) producers believe that his candid and straightforward communication style aligns well with the format of television's most infamous house.

A source said to The Daily Mail:

"The CBB team love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back. He’s made it clear he will talk about everything and anything, and he’s pretty outspoken when it comes to Harry and Meghan. He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money."

Gary Goldsmith was among the guests at the wedding of William and Kate in 2011. He even extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess to visit his residence in Ibiza.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service (Image via Getty / @Stephen Pond)

Gary Goldsmith also criticized Omid Scobie's Endgame for making a claim in its Dutch edition, alleging that the Princess of Wales was one of the 'royal racists' purportedly concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

According to the The Daily Mail, he said

"His book made me feel nauseous. I had to put it down many times because the content made me so angry and I haven't even been able to finish it. And now we're even being told that Kate has been "accidentally" named as the supposed royal racist, along with her father-in-law, King Charles. It's utterly ridiculous to consider that Kate is a racist."

Gary Goldsmith is penning a book about his business experiences following requests to exclude references to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from his memoir, as reported by the UK's Daily Express.

