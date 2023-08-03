What did Royal Commentator Katie Nicholl say about Prince Harry's new book?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been no strangers to public scrutiny and media attention since the beginning of their relationship. The duo has been busy with Archewell Productions since their high-profile departure from their royal duties along with the release of Harry's memoir Spare.

The royal expert Katie Nicholl has mentioned that the Royal duo are facing strains in their relationship lately due to their choices and the publication of Spare. She says that the memoir has turned all of Britain against the pair, and their close friends have ostracized them as well.

"[The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them."

Nicholl added that the person most affected by the narrative in Spare is Prince William, as she says,

"William’s privately seething and devastated by what Harry has done. And just cannot forgive Harry for the things that he's written."

Spare was published on January 10, 2023, following the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, which was released a month prior, on December 8, 2022.

Reactions to Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the repercussions

Prince Harry's decision to write a memoir detailing his life within and outside the royal family caused high anticipation. Spare broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time on its launch. Touted as an opportunity for him to speak up against allegations and share his personal experiences, the book was expected to provide insight into their decision to bid the Royals farewell after two years into their royal wedding in 2018.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in multiple high-profile television interviews without Meghan Markle by his side before the launch of his book, and the entire publicity campaign ended up throwing allegations at the Royal family. Since then, their business partners have reportedly abandoned them and terminated any contracts.

Katie Nicholl, the Royal expert, responded to an insider's comment published on Radar Online that read,

"They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world."

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight,

"My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic.”

She continued,

"However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcome here."

Following a £34 million hit for Spotify, the $20 million contract for a podcast with the Susexxes was terminated last month.

Spare revealed some pretty hard-to-digest inside stories of the Royals wherein the Duke of Sussex reportedly did drugs at Courteney Cox's house. He wrote about the physical fight that broke out between him and his brother, Prince William's jabs at Meghan and erstwhile Prince and now King Charles putting his own agenda above the well-being of his sons.

Multiple reports have stated that the Sussexes are facing financial issues due to dead ends in contracts and deals with business. There has been speculation regarding the two returning to the United Kingdom which has thrown Prince William into a dilemma with regard to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's funding.