Eugenie Bouchard was in disbelief after learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not allowed to board Air Force One with President Joe Biden following Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Currently on a comeback trail, Bouchard battled through a 17-month shoulder injury, which ultimately required surgery. Last August, the 29-year-old made her return to the court, marking her comeback at the WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver.

The Canadian recently took to social media to share a screenshot of a news article, which claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied access to Air Force One alongside President Joe Biden after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Along with the image, Eugenie Bouchard expressed her disbelief, suggesting that the news could not be real.

Reportedly the White House declined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's request to accompany President Biden for their return to their home in California.

"This can't be real," Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

A look at Eugenie Bouchard's 2023 season so far

Bouchard at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Eugenie Bouchard's 2023 season has been disappointing so far. She kicked off the year at the ASB Classic, where she managed to defeat Ann Li in the first round of the qualifiers. However, her journey was abruptly cut short as she was compelled to withdraw from the tournament due to a severe case of food poisoning.

Bouchard then lost 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 against Ashlyn Krueger in the Australian Open qualifiers. Following her tenacious performance in two qualifying rounds, the Canadian successfully secured a spot in the main draw of the Madrid Open. She triumphed over Dayana Yastremska but unfortunately succumbed to a defeat against Martina Trevisan.

The former World No. 5's campaign at the Italian Open came to an abrupt end during the qualifiers. However, she managed to bounce back and reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Florence. Unfortunately, she was compelled to retire midway through the match against Sara Errani.

Eugenie Bouchard kicked off her grass court season at the German Open. She emerged victorious against Kimberly Birrell but unfortunately faced defeat in the second round of the qualifiers against Vera Zvonreva.

The Canadian's Wimbledon campaign came to an end when she failed to secure a spot in the main draw of the grasscourt Major. Bouchard, who previously reached the final in 2014 at the age of 20, made a valiant comeback after a prolonged injury layoff. However, she was unable to overcome the challenge posed by Minnen, who emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-5 scoreline.