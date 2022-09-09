Gisele Bundchen reportedly wasn't 'thrilled' when Tom Brady unretired, pair going through 'rough patch' in marriage

For nearly two decades, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been the NFL's power couple. The two have supported each other through tough times, often letting fans in with a glimpse of their lives. Unfortunately, not even Brady and Bundchen can escape the difficulties that have come their way.

Together since 2006, the couple has gone through their fair share of problems. The two have grown together, raising a family while enjoying professional success. However, recent reports have hinted at a possible divorce.

According to PEOPLE, Bundchen is in no way 'thrilled' about Brady's unretirement. Brady even missed training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with his personal issues. Moreover, Bundchen left their Florida home for Costa Rica for a while.

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Despite previous rumors and fights, their current situation might be a tad bit more serious.

The couple has hit a 'rough patch', trying to fix things. Reports add that Brady is looking to make things better, hoping to come out of the situation soon.

Can Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen work things out?

With multiple reports hinting at some serious issues between the two, Brady remains hopeful of a reconciliation. Unfortunately, the couple is yet to meet up.

The supermodel apparently flew back to Florida, only to see her children and not her husband. Reports revealed that she spent some quality time with them at a park, looking happy while doing so.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Her issues with Brady, however, are far from resolved.

Other reports add that Bundchen has threatened to leave him on earlier occasions. However, they have always worked it out. Brady also remains 'sad' over recent events, wanting to focus on his children and being a good father to them.

In fact, he even flew out to New York for his son Jack, who also plays football.

Though Tom Brady has chosen to speak up about life outside the NFL, he is yet to address this rift directly. Fans have been speculating for days, wondering if Bundchen leaving Brady is a done deal.

Bundchen's friends have even asked her to revisit their prenup, also related to Brady's post-retirement deals. Tom Brady, who wants to focus on their family, terribly upset Bundchen after he reversed his decision.

The NFL season begins for the Bucs on Sunday night as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys.

