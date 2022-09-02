Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen to split? QB's wife reportedly storms off to Costa Rica after epic fight due to his decision to un-retire

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most iconic celebrity couples, with each of them being extremely popular public figures. Many idolize their relationship as they often appear in the headlines together with positive storylines.

In a shocking report recently released by Page Six, the seemingly perfect couple are currently at odds. Bundchen is reportedly unhappy with Tom Brady's decision to un-retire during the 2022 NFL offseason. This came after he had previously announced his official retirement just weeks prior.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

According to Page Six, a source close to the situation recently reported that the two are in the middle of an epic fight right now. So much so that Bundchen left home and departed for Costa Rica to spend time away until the disagreement is resolved.

Page Six's sources have also noted that similar situations have happened before with the couple and they have always found a way to work things out. This specific fight apparently seems particularly serious and complicated. Sources had this to say about the situation:

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

It sounds as if Tom Brady made the decision to un-retire, against Gisele Bundchen's wishes. She was hoping he would finally call it a career and spend more time with the family. After all, Brady is now 45 years old entering the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady uncharacteristically missed 11 consecutive days of Buccaneers training camp in August. The reasons for his absence have never been fully explained, but this fight may explain it.

Brady had this to say about his absence following his return:

“It’s all personal.. everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on.”

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” #Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”(🎥 @Buccaneers)https://t.co/8WPupuB3XP

His vague explanation could surely have many different meanings. But with Bundchen now in Costa Rica as a result of their disagreement, there's a good chance he was away trying to work things out with his wife.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Page Six, Buccaneers.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

