“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile" - Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady still in disagreement, claims report

Earlier this year, Tom Brady decided to unretire and play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What no one expected, however, was trouble in paradise for the star and wife Gisele Bundchen. The issue seems to be quite serious, with no signs of resolution just yet.

Brady and Bundchen have been together since 2006, always working through their issues. The QB was already a three-time champion then, while Bundchen enjoyed fame as one of the world's top supermodels. Their union was surprising to a few, eventually resulting in a long-lasting marriage.

According to Page Six, the power couple are not yet back together. Brady, on his end, remains hopeful that they will fix their issues. Though there have been problems in the past, Brady and Bundchen have always reconciled eventually.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile," the source said. "Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

As of now, Bundchen only flew in to meet her children in Florida. They even spent time at a water park without Brady. The Bucs QB has been spending quality time with the kids as well, flying out to be at son Jack's football practice in New York.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen heading toward divorce?

If it gets there, the divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will be a high-profile event. Moreover, it might not be an easy decision for anyone involved.

Sources around the two have given in mixed reports. Though they are not divorced yet, they could certainly head there soon.

Brady's decision to unretire seems to have weighed down on Bundchen. The former supermodel left their family home to live in Costa Rica. Brady missed training with his team.

There was also no mention of Bundchen during his new podcast episode. Instead, the 45-year-old spoke about and focused on life outside the NFL.

“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. That also comes with a lot of other aspects of life that continue to change.

He added that everyone deals with various things, and he has different responsibilities as a parent. His oldest, Jack, is a freshman playing football. Tom Brady wishes to be a part of their lives by trying to be the super dad.

Reports add that while he is saddened over the fight with Gisele, his children are his focus.

With the new season starting this week, Tom Brady and the Bucs will open with a game against the New Orleans Saints.

