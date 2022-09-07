Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen keeps kids away from ongoing controversy with trip to Miami Water Park: REPORT

Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen seems to be spending some time with their children sans the star QB. While reports have hinted at turbulent times for the NFL power couple, they are certainly focusing on their kids. Gisele, currently away from their Florida home, took the kids out on a small getaway.

The 42-year-old model was spotted at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida, as reported by the People website. Brady wasn't seen with his kids, who seemed to be enjoying the water slides.

Despite multiple reports and rumors focusing on the fight, Bundchen seems to keep their children away from the problems.

Trouble in the Brady-Bundchen marriage reportedly began when the quarterback decided to play another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady was supposed to shift focus and prioritize the kids after retirement, which has been postponed for now.

Tom Brady and Gisele focus on children as NFL season approaches

Bundchen is not the only one spending time with the children. Brady, who was away from the Bucs training for days, also flew in for son Jack's football practice. Sources described him as a 'sweet' dad, always there for his son.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in happier times

Other reports shine a light on Brady backing out on his promise. Colin Cowherd revealed that his decision had 'pissed' Bundchen off, though the host refused to take a deeper dive into the matter.

The couple have dealt with issues before, even visiting a therapist when needed. The supermodel has even threatened to leave Tom Brady in the past. This time, though, their fight might be slightly more serious.

Naturally, Brady remains 'sad' about the situation. This hasn't barred him from trying to be a super dad, irrespective of his relationship status.

Brady and Bundchen have been together since 2000s, constantly in the limelight. The two have earned success together, mostly prevailing over the tough times they have faced.

This time, fans have continued to speculate about their relationship. Many wonder if Bundchen is finally over Brady and his actions, ready to take a step back and separate.

Unfortunately, only Tom Brady and Bundchen can confirm or deny. What many do know, however, is that any decision will be difficult to make. Brady, who is also focusing on the NFL season, still has a few months until retirement.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat