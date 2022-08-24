Tom Brady misses Buccaneers training yet again after returning from 11-day hiatus

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcomed Tom Brady back this week after the superstar QB's mysterious 11-day hiatus.

Brady decided to take some time off for "personal reasons" in the middle of training camp; a highly unusual request for a player of his stature, but one that was granted nevertheless.

While fans were excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar at training camp, it appears the Buccaneers QB has missed training once again since returning from his reported vacation to the Bahamas with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady misses training despite reporting to camp

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices. Tom Brady is not practicing but has a veteran maintenance day. Nothing to see here. He threw a lot of passes the last two practices.

According to NFL insider Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice today. Instead, the Bucs QB opted to take a veteran maintenance day after throwing passes over the last two practice sessions. Brady's return, however, was well-timed.

Mike Evans was a familiar sight back in practice for the first time since August 5. The wide receiver left drills early in August after sustaining a hamstring injury but reported to practice this week.

Fellow receiver Chris Godwin's return was another piece of good news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin took part in 11-on-11 drills in a non-contact jersey this week.

Sports by Tampa Bay Times @TBTimes_Sports Coming as a surprise to no one, Tom picked up right where he left off Coming as a surprise to no one, Tom picked up right where he left off https://t.co/EFBkU0pxvS

While the QB missed 11 days of training camp, instead opting to take a trip to the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, it appears the superstar QB has not missed a beat since.

Head coach Todd Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times:

"He's very familiar with the offense. So, him coming back in and getting back to work‚ it's kind of normal. Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well."

Tight end Cameron Brate echoed a similar sentiment, giving credit to Brady's sharpness after his hiatus:

"Pretty much as expected, you know. I'm sure wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting his reps in. If anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it's Tom. He came back, kinda firing on all cylinders again today. So we're all excited he's back and he's firing on all cylinders."

The quarterback hasn't addressed the media directly about his reported absence, but he did hint at what he was up to in the meantime.

It's unclear if TB12 will make an appearance for the Bucs in their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Though the quarterback could stand to benefit with some game time under his belt alongside new recruits Julio Jones and Kyle Rudolph.

The Bucs will face the Colts on Saturday, August 27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Edited by Shivayan Roy