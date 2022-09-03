Tom Brady is 'sad' over Gisele Bundchen spat: "Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time"

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have enjoyed their long-running status as the NFL's power couple. However, recent reports indicate some trouble in paradise. Brady was apparently upset over the couple getting into some heated arguments, aware that it might be more serious than expected.

Dating since 2006, Brady and Bundchen have come a long way as a couple. The former supermodel started working in the 90s, teaming up with brands and labels like Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Vogue. Brady, of course, is an NFL legend currently playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a recent Page Six report, Tom Brady has been 'sad' about his fight with Bundchen. Everyone around is aware that this is beyond a regular disagreement within a couple, considering Bundchen chose to leave their home in Florida and move to Costa Rica.

“He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time.

“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe, this time, it is more serious."

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The root of this disagreement seems to be Brady un-retiring earlier this year. Since he promised to focus on his family after last season, Gisele was clearly unhappy with his decision to go back to NFL. Though the couple have had fights before, this one is slightly more worrisome.

Is Tom Brady the new 'super dad' in town?

Despite being sad, Tom Brady is willing to focus on their three children — Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack. Bundchen has raised Jack as her own, the latter being Brady's oldest child with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen

With his retirement, Brady would have the perfect opportunity to bond with his family and spend some time with his kids. Since Bundchen was mostly the one looking after the children while Brady played for over a decade, this was an opportunity for them to prioritize their family.

Despite all the problems, Brady seems to be trying. His absence at the training camp was a big hint, paving the way for a few speculations amongst fans. Some believe Bundchen is now over the 45-year-old star, fed up with his actions.

Addtionally, Bundchen's friends apparently asked her to rethink her prenup with Brady. This hints at the QB's $375 million deal with Fox Sports, which will come into play after he retires.

As the NFL season nears, one can only wait and see if Brady-Bundchen's marriage lasts another NFL season.

