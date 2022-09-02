Gisele Bundchen's friends reportedly pushing ex-supermodel to revisit prenup with Tom Brady 

The headlines love Tom Brady, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar won't be too happy with the amount of publicity he has been receiving in recent weeks. Now, there are reports of marital discord and possible changes to the NFL superstar's prenup with his wife.

Since taking a 11-day hiatus from training camp last month, Brady has been in the headlines for not always the right reasons. Fresh developments are being reported about his personal and professional life every few days.

In another new development, it appears that all's not well in Bradyland. According to a report from Radar Online, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen's friends are pushing her to make changes to the prenup the couple signed.

This is, according to the report, on account of the seven-time Super Bowl champion's reported $375 million deal with Fox Sports.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "It all stems from his decision to un-retire" - Tom Brady's return to football has led to wife Gisele Bundchen leaving him for Costa Rica dlvr.it/SXgbBt "It all stems from his decision to un-retire" - Tom Brady's return to football has led to wife Gisele Bundchen leaving him for Costa Rica dlvr.it/SXgbBt

According to the New York Post, Brady's deal with Fox Sports is for 10 years and will kick in whenever he decides to call time on a glorious career. As if that wasn't enough, for the first time since it started listing the highest-earning NFL players, Forbes has Brady at number one this year. His reported earnings are $83.9 million.

Trouble for Tom Brady? Reports point to discord between couple

This week, on Fox Sports 1's radio show The Odd Couple, co-host Rob Parker delved into Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship. He thinks that marital issues have seemingly cropped up since the Bucs star unretired earlier this year.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "I think this is legit and not far-fetched. I really believe Gisele has had enough. Tom Brady has played for 22 years. That's way longer than anybody else has played football."



: "If this is the main problem, he should've stayed retired." @RobParkerFS1 : "I think this is legit and not far-fetched. I really believe Gisele has had enough. Tom Brady has played for 22 years. That's way longer than anybody else has played football." @Chris_Broussard : "If this is the main problem, he should've stayed retired." 📺@RobParkerFS1: "I think this is legit and not far-fetched. I really believe Gisele has had enough. Tom Brady has played for 22 years. That's way longer than anybody else has played football."📺@Chris_Broussard: "If this is the main problem, he should've stayed retired." https://t.co/XAZ15Q6U55

Parker said on the show:

"They're having big issues and it all stems from his decision to unretire... But according to Page Six, things have gotten so bad that Gisele left their home in Tampa and is now living in Costa Rica over a series of heated arguments."

Brady retired for all of 40 days before he decided to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last month, when the Bucs were gearing up for training camp, Tom Brady took an abrupt leave from the team. He cited personal reasons; an unusual request, even for a player of his stature, but one that was granted nevertheless.

After a 11-day hiatus, wherein he spent time with Gisele Bundchen in the Bahamas, Brady returned to the fold.

In his first press appearance since that incident, Tom Brady struck a somber tone.

“It’s all personal,” the Bucs QB said. “Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

As of now, there are only speculations. Until the legendary quarterback gives a full explanation about his absence, these will continue unabated.

