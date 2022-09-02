"She’s slowing been getting tired of his s**t", "He's an epic douche canoe and she's just beyond over it" - Redditors roast Tom Brady after Gisele Bundchen heads to Costa Rica due to QB's unretirement 

Tom Brady was initially set to retire from the NFL this offseason, in order to spend more time with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed his mind and returned for another campaign. Now, it's reported that Bündchen has left for Costa Rica due to his decision.

Many on Reddit went after the quarterback as his wife seemed upset over his NFL return. Some fans feel like Bündchen is over the quarterback and is even growing tired of him:

A couple of fans cited how Gisele could fear her husband could get CTE from playing football:

Here, a fan makes the case that Brady had two Hall of Fame careers and should've of retired a long time ago:

Bündchen reportedly left their family home in Tampa, Florida for Costa Rica after a series of heated arguments. The arguments stem from Tom Brady's decision to play in the NFL this season. According to the website Page Six, the couple are fighting:

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now."

Page Six also noted that this has happened in the past with the pair, but they have always reconciled in the end. Their source said:

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, and then he changed his mind.”

Bündchen noted in the past that her focus was on the children while Brady was focused on football.

Gisele Bündchen on Tom Brady playing football

In an interview with Vogue magazine in June this year, Gisele said that the three-time NFL MVP's focus is on his career while hers is on the kids:

“His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

Fast forward two months later, it looks as though she is growing upset with his decision to play another year in the NFL. He's entering his 23rd season and has accomplished everything one can in their career. However, the 45-year-old will be under center for the Buccaneers come Week One against the Dallas Cowboys.

We'll see if the marriage of Brady and Bündchen can last at least one more season and if she'll return to Florida.

