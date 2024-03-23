What did Blake Lively post about Kate Middleton? Actress reveals she is mortified amid cancer news 

Blake Lively released a statement on Instagram after the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared her cancer diagnosis. The former shared a public apology for allegedly poking fun at the royal’s recent Photoshop blunder, which made headlines worldwide.

Last week, Blake Lively took to her official Instagram account to promote her sparkling mixer company, Betty Buzz. In the promotional post, she seemingly ridiculed Kate Middleton’s recent Mother’s Day photo editing incident.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA," Lively captioned the image.

By claiming that she was “MIA,” Lively was reportedly referencing Kate Middleton being away from the public eye for months following her “planned abdominal surgery.”

Middleton's disappearance piqued the interest of many, including celebrities, with Kim Kardashian joking about the situation on Instagram with the caption, "On my way to find Kate."

“That post has me mortified today”: Blake Lively shares apology after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis makes headlines

On Friday, March 22, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram stories to apologize for making jokes about Kate Middleton being away from the limelight. Without mentioning the princess, Lively wrote:

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the “photoshop fails” frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Blake Lively addresses her recent promotional post (Image via blakelively/ Instagram)

Lively’s statement comes after Middleton shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in a video message online. She revealed that it was discovered that she had cancer following her abdominal surgery. Middleton also stated that she was advised to undergo preventative chemotherapy.

The royal ended her statement by asking for privacy as she continued her treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," Kate Middleton added.

The Kensington Palace also seemingly noted that they will not be sharing the type of cancer Middleton is battling any time soon. A spokesperson told People magazine that "the Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”