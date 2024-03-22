In a short video posted by the official Kensington Palace account for Prince and Princess of Wales on X on March 22, Kate Middleton has revealed she has cancer. This comes in the wake of weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories over her absence from the public eye following a major abdominal surgery that Princess Catherine underwent on January 16, 2024.

Kate Middleton announced that before the operation, her medical advisors had thought she was cancer-free, but post-op tests had revealed cancerous growth. Sitting on a park bench, the princess addressed the public, stating:

"In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

"I am well": Princess Catherine, Kate Middleton, talks about undergoing chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

The British Royal had been the subject of many conspiracy theories and speculations following her surgery back in January. As mentioned, her notable absence from the public following the operation had given rise to a lot of negative attention from the public, which reached its height after the recent Photoshop controversy after Kensington Palace allegedly shared an edited picture of the royal family on Mother's Day.

Prince William had not been left out by the rumor mill either, with allegations of an affair going around the internet and tabloids. With Kate Middleton addressing the public and explaining her absence by announcing a cancer diagnosis, all of that can finally be put to bed for good. Incidentally, her father-in-law, King Charles II, is also undergoing treatment for cancer at the moment.

The Princess of Wales also shared that she is currently in the middle of undergoing chemotherapy:

"My medical team therefore advised that I undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton followed that up by explaining how difficult it has been for her young kids to understand her situation. But, despite undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, Kate was firm about being "well" and announced that she is "getting stronger" with the support of her family as well as the well-wishers from the general public.

"As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."

She also talked about the importance of privacy at this time, asking for "time" from the public as the family deals with her cancer treatment:

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had to cancel several public events due to her health. King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment, although Buckingham Palace has yet to clarify the exact details of the monarch's ailment.