'Kate Middleton is now the biggest star in the Royal Family': Piers Morgan compares Princess of Wales to Princess Diana in terms of ‘hysteria’

Piers Morgan wrote an opinion piece for The Sun on March 20, 2024, referring to Kate Middleton as a "royal rockstar" who needs to be protected. Morgan compared Kate with the late Princess Diana in terms of the "level of hysteria. In his op-ed, he wrote:

"Kate Middleton is now the biggest star in the Royal Family and has become a crown jewel who must be protected at all costs. I haven’t seen this level of hysteria since Princess Diana was alive, and we all know how that tragically ended."

Morgan's op-ed comes as the Princess of Wales allegedly remains missing from the public eye since December. She reportedly underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024 and has been recovering since. She has not resumed her royal duties or made public appearances since December 2023.

As per Morgan, he has been receiving text messages from his friends in America and "all over the world" about the Princess of Wales' apparent "disappearance". In his op-ed, Piers Morgan compared Kate's situation with that of Princess Diana.

Piers Morgan compares the Kate Middleton saga to Princess Diana's situation

In his op-ed, Piers Morgan mentioned that the royals have enjoyed "massively enhanced levels of privacy" since Diana's tragic death. As per Morgan, it is "easier to be a royal" these days.

He mentioned that he hadn't seen this "level of hysteria" among the public since the time of Princess Diana. Morgan was reportedly referring to similar levels of outrage and major conspiracy theories doing the rounds when Diana was alive. She passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Morgan pointed out that since Diana's death, the British media does not publish "intrusive photos or footage" of the royals anymore. The "current royal children" are off-limits and enjoy the freedom that their ancestors never did. Piers Morgan wrote:

"The British media largely doesn’t take or publish intrusive photos or footage of them any more, and the current royal children are considered totally off limits in a way that never applied to their predecessors."

Morgan referred to the time when the American media published an alleged photo of Kate Middleton in her mother's car in the "school run", but the British media did not use it. However, he urged that the Palace change its ways. He wrote:

"But recent events have shown the media/royal game has irrevocably changed, and the Palace needs to change with it."

As per Piers Morgan, the "crazy conspiracy stuff" about Kate could have been avoided if the Palace had been "clear" from the beginning about her alleged "health issue."

In this context, he wrote:

"That may not be “fair” on Kate but what part of the insanely intrusive onslaught she has received for not sharing the information has been “fair”?"

He further explained that the Mother's Day photo editing fiasco could have been avoided if the Palace had "checked with Kate if she had done any editing".

"Just as all the fallout from the Mother’s Day photo could have been prevented if the Palace had checked with Kate if she had done any editing when she sent it over to them. The fact they didn’t do that when the picture was supposed to quash conspiracy theories is mind-boggling to me."

Morgan believed that Middleton needs "better protection" as she reportedly prepares to "re-enter public life."